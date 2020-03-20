From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 YEARS AGO (1987): 100 Mile House water coming from Bridge Creek was safe to drink despite a yellow tinge and odour, according to works superintendent Gordie Mills. “Turbidity (cloudiness) levels are all testing normal for this time of year,” he said. “It hasn’t been determined yet what’s causing the discoloration, although the heavy runoff may be partly responsible. I haven’t seen this before in the seven years I’ve been here. We’re monitoring it closely.” Until Mills was satisfied that all is safe, 80 per cent of the water would be supplied from back-up wells.

28 YEARS AGO (1992): Police received a complaint that on two occasions a fence had been cut at the 127 Mile Bison Ranch and two calves, born in May 1991, were reported missing. “We’re treating this as an apparent rustling. The RCMP special stock section in Williams Lake is investigating,” said RCMP Cpl. Rick Bigland. “Rustling is a bit uncommon in this area he added. “Occasionally, you get cattle, particularly in the hunting season which are shot and slaughtered. But it’s fairly unusual in this area for any large scale cattle rustling to take place.”

23 YEARS AGO (1997): Despite a government announcement that basic operating grants for post-secondary institutions would be consistent with funding in 1996, The University College of the Cariboo was facing a shortfall of $800,000 in its preliminary budget for 1997-1998. The shortfall was largely the result of wage increases for faculty that were negotiated on a province-wide basis, said UCC spokesman Josh Keller. “We’ve not been given any money to cover those costs,” he said. “We have to deal with finding money for that before looking at making efficiencies.”

17 YEARS AGO (2003): Over 200 participants came to the 58th B.C. Trappers Association Annual General Meeting and Convention. “This is the second time we’ve done it here,” said Judy Banas, a trapper and realtor. The convention featured demonstrations on skinning and skin handling, discussions on the issues affecting trapping, presentations from related industries such as guide outfitters, and socializing as well as exhibitors and children’s contests. “They enjoyed our little town,” she said about the feedback received.

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Wolves had become such a huge problem that something had to be done, said Amanda and Wendell Monical. Between the end of May and the end of September the year before, the Monicals lost 74 head of cattle to a wolf pack. The cattle were part of a heard of 1,500 pasturing between 105 Mile and Lac la Hache. Most of the cattle killed belonged to the Jim Gardner Cattle Company out of Merritt, and he estimated his loss amounted to $50,000. “We’re going broke quick; you can’t stand $50,000 loss every year,” said Wendell.

history