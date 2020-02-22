From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Archives. (File photo)

40 YEARS AGO (1980): 108 Mile Ranch was to become the first community to install an earth satellite receiver, which would bring in two T.V. channels to over 400 homes. The initial installation would be at no charge to the community, with the option to purchase at a later date. Dr. Dennis Carpiac, one of the principals in the satellite systems firm, offered on behalf of SCANDU Systems of Kamloops to install a “sample” two-channel receiver and transmitter on the ranch, which would be a demonstration system for the Cariboo.

27 YEARS AGO (1993): Twenty-one-year-old Thedy Braendli of 100 Mile was a member of Canada’s national ski team competing in Europe. As part of the technical squad, he skied giant slalom, slalom, super-G, as well as downhill. “You’re always nervous before the first training run. You don’t know how fast it’s going to be, but after that, it’s no big deal,” he said. Braendli joined the national team the previous November and because he was a Swiss citizen he had to wait to obtain Canadian citizenship, which took two-and-a-half years.

19 YEARS AGO: An estimated 250 trees on municipal land had fallen victim to the mountain pine beetle. “We have $3,000 of harvesting work that needs to be done,” said Economic Development Officer Dianne Lawson at the Feb. 12 council meeting. Twenty-four attacked trees were counted in Centennial Park. Another 195 had been located in Lot 963 on Exeter Road and approximately 30 in the demonstration forest at 99 Mile. The trees needed to be removed quickly and contractors were looking for the best method for the different areas.

13 YEARS AGO (2007): Interior Health’s Diane Kostachuk, director of business support, presented information to the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital about the proposed addition to the Fischer Place Residential Care Facility in 100 Mile House. The original plan provided for 25 additional beds, however, revised plans, based on structural demands, would increase to 29 beds. The new addition would be an environmentally friendly facility.

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Watoto Children’s Choir from East Africa was coming to 100 Mile House. Touring the globe since 1994 to raise funds and awareness for the Watoto Children’s Homes in Uganda, the choir was working its way across Canada and would perform at 100 Mile Baptist Church. The last time the Watoto choir performed here, said local organizer Edith Fehr, the church was packed with 300 people wanting to hear these melodious children. “When they start singing, they really raise the roof.”

