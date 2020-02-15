From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

36 YEARS AGO (1984): The co-owner of Starline Cedar Mills Ltd. at Lac la Hache said that the mill would not be closed down. In a telephone interview from his Williams Lake office, Dean Bonlie stated that he would either continue to operate the mill or someone else would take it over. “We do not plan to close it down.” Several weeks prior, employees were advised by letter of the possible closure and relocation of the operation to either Horsefly or Likely.

28 YEARS AGO (1992): Police said they had no plans to conduct further searches in the spring for missing dogsledder Jack Gawthorn. Gawthorn, 60, was reported missing the previous April after he failed to return home from a one-day trek across Lang Lake with a dogsled team. Following his disappearance, police and volunteers searched the lake area with helicopters and later with boats equipped with sonar but failed to find him. A hole was found in the lake with items that could be from a dog sled.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): About nine people, including at least one non-smoker, gathered in Jake’s Pub in the Lakewood Inn to light up in defiance of the Workers’ Compensation Board rule against smoking in workplaces. An out-of-work logger, Chowlis Price, reflected the sentiments of many smokers who no longer frequented bars and pubs to socialize with friends and unwind since the rule came into effect Jan. 1. “I’d rather buy beer and go back to the cabin where I can smoke.”

14 YEARS AGO (2006): The Ministry of Education report on class sizes claimed that the majority of classrooms in B.C. were at a reasonable limit. The report showed there were an average of 17.7 students in kindergarten; 20.8 students in Grades 1 through 3; 26.3 students in Grades 4 through 7; and 25 students in Grades 8 through 12. “Averages just don’t work, said Sheila Wyse, the president of the Cariboo Chilcotin Teachers Federation.

9 YEARS AGO (2011): Canim Lake resident Dirk and Sylvia Schumacher got a bit of shock looking out the window. Sylvia says that after hearing a weird noise, she saw a cougar on the deck eating one of Dirk’s shoes. Conservation Officer James Zuchelli tracked the cougar for about 45 minutes before he saw the scrawny cougar coming towards him and put it down. “She was definitely starving and just a bag of bones. Her teeth were worn down and I doubt if she would have made it through the winter.”