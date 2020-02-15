From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

36 YEARS AGO (1984): The co-owner of Starline Cedar Mills Ltd. at Lac la Hache said that the mill would not be closed down. In a telephone interview from his Williams Lake office, Dean Bonlie stated that he would either continue to operate the mill or someone else would take it over. “We do not plan to close it down.” Several weeks prior, employees were advised by letter of the possible closure and relocation of the operation to either Horsefly or Likely.

28 YEARS AGO (1992): Police said they had no plans to conduct further searches in the spring for missing dogsledder Jack Gawthorn. Gawthorn, 60, was reported missing the previous April after he failed to return home from a one-day trek across Lang Lake with a dogsled team. Following his disappearance, police and volunteers searched the lake area with helicopters and later with boats equipped with sonar but failed to find him. A hole was found in the lake with items that could be from a dog sled.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): About nine people, including at least one non-smoker, gathered in Jake’s Pub in the Lakewood Inn to light up in defiance of the Workers’ Compensation Board rule against smoking in workplaces. An out-of-work logger, Chowlis Price, reflected the sentiments of many smokers who no longer frequented bars and pubs to socialize with friends and unwind since the rule came into effect Jan. 1. “I’d rather buy beer and go back to the cabin where I can smoke.”

14 YEARS AGO (2006): The Ministry of Education report on class sizes claimed that the majority of classrooms in B.C. were at a reasonable limit. The report showed there were an average of 17.7 students in kindergarten; 20.8 students in Grades 1 through 3; 26.3 students in Grades 4 through 7; and 25 students in Grades 8 through 12. “Averages just don’t work, said Sheila Wyse, the president of the Cariboo Chilcotin Teachers Federation.

9 YEARS AGO (2011): Canim Lake resident Dirk and Sylvia Schumacher got a bit of shock looking out the window. Sylvia says that after hearing a weird noise, she saw a cougar on the deck eating one of Dirk’s shoes. Conservation Officer James Zuchelli tracked the cougar for about 45 minutes before he saw the scrawny cougar coming towards him and put it down. “She was definitely starving and just a bag of bones. Her teeth were worn down and I doubt if she would have made it through the winter.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Family Day long weekend events

Just Posted

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

36 YEARS AGO (1984): The co-owner of Starline Cedar Mills Ltd. at… Continue reading

Four South Cariboo figure skaters have training session with Olympian

Four figure skaters from the South Cariboo found themselves taking lessons from… Continue reading

Youth art show aiming to tackle racism in rural communities

‘We want to see what the youth has to say about our community’

CRD looks to add a well in Lac la Hache

District is also looking to add a free chlorine residual

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read