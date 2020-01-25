From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

34 YEARS AGO (1986): The cost of insurance for the village surprised council members, ringing in at almost 300 per cent above the previous year’s. The amount of insurance came to $21,750, an increase of $13,969 over the previous year. “The increase in rates is the result of increasing tough times in the insurance industry and of the rising in liability settlements,” said village clerk Owen Troop. His report also showed that the insurance bought the village less protection than the year before.

30 YEARS AGO (1990): Glen White, a geological consultant with his own firm in Richmond, said there was enough gold and copper in the Spout Lake-Timothy Mtn. area to warrant a small mine, about the size of the Craigmont operation near Merritt. White formed a company called Liberty Gold Corp. and was in the process of raising the estimated $1 million needed to continue the exploration. In 23 years of geologic consulting, he said he had “never seen the factors come together like I have at this location.”

24 YEARS AGO (1996): The forest and tourism industries reached an agreement to work together to forward their mutual interests. The “Statement of Mutual Recognition and Respect” was signed by the Council of Forest Industries, the Forest Alliance and the Council of Tourism Associations (COTA) with The Hills’ Pat Corbett signing as COTA chairman. The two industries were B.C.’s largest employers with forestry supporting an estimated 258,000 jobs and tourism 220,000 jobs.

18 YEARS AGO (2002): Students and teachers returned to classrooms the same day phase 2 of teachers’ job action went into effect. “There’s no particular visible change to the classroom,” said Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School principal Joe Bazan. “It’s so early, and we haven’t got the full impact of it yet.” Teachers in B.C. would not volunteer for extracurricular activities during phase 2 (phase 1 started in early November with teachers withdrawing from non-instructional duties).

10 YEARS AGO (2010): An employee at the Ainsworth OSB plant in 100 Mile House had called the Ministry of Environment to voice concerns about something he had seen at work. Crates containing scrap wood and plastic barrels containing paint residue were lined up in the yard in preparation for being loaded into the beehive burner. The employee had been told 15 such containers had been burned the previous week. Among the reparations, the company was to apologize for the incident.

