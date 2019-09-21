From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 YEARS AGO (1986): The 108 airstrip would soon have a runway lighting system and a non-directional beacon, thanks to the provincial government’s Air Transport Assistance Program (ATAP). The ministry of highways’ ATAP program would provide the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) with a $200,000 grant to assist in the installation of the system. CRD director and 108 Airport commission chairman George Lovett was excited with the announcement by MLA Alex Fraser.

27 YEARS AGO (1992): John Barkowsky was taking a steer to the butcher when his truck was cut off by another driver; he slammed the brakes with opened the tailgate. The scared steer jumped from the truck and made a dash to the marsh. The steer was recaptured an hour later but not before working its way up Airport Rd. and back behind the Stan Halcro Arena for some munching. The incident provided an amusing spectacle for a couple of German tourists and inquisitive reporter.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Unless there were any changes for the better, the mountain pine beetle problem was set to get worse. “Due to a series of mild winters in central B.C. the mountain pine beetle situation has grown very serious,” 100 Mile Forest District Manager Mike Cleaver said. “If we don’t get control of the beetle, it could have a devastating impact, both economically and environmentally. If things get much worse around here, we may have to get more aggressive.”

16 YEARS AGO (2003): The District of 100 Mile council was less than thrilled with the idea of a doublewide trailer, applied for by the RCMP, being situation on Highway 97. “If we allow one trailer then we’ll end up with trailers up and down the highway,” said Coun. Mitch Campsall. He said it was hard to justify allowing the trailer when a neighbouring business had an identical request denied just a few months prior. “We cannot continue to function with the office space that we have,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Warren Dosko.

6 YEARS AGO (2013): 100 Mile House workers were wondering what changes might be in store for them after a recent announcement that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) was purchasing Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. Paper, Pulp and Woodworkers of Canada Local No. 9 president Chuck Leblanc said its members were in a “wait-and-see” mode. “At this point, we are not expecting major changes to Ainsworth’s operation in 100 Mile. They’ve got a 10-year forestry agreement that supplies them timber.”