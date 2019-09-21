From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 YEARS AGO (1986): The 108 airstrip would soon have a runway lighting system and a non-directional beacon, thanks to the provincial government’s Air Transport Assistance Program (ATAP). The ministry of highways’ ATAP program would provide the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) with a $200,000 grant to assist in the installation of the system. CRD director and 108 Airport commission chairman George Lovett was excited with the announcement by MLA Alex Fraser.

27 YEARS AGO (1992): John Barkowsky was taking a steer to the butcher when his truck was cut off by another driver; he slammed the brakes with opened the tailgate. The scared steer jumped from the truck and made a dash to the marsh. The steer was recaptured an hour later but not before working its way up Airport Rd. and back behind the Stan Halcro Arena for some munching. The incident provided an amusing spectacle for a couple of German tourists and inquisitive reporter.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Unless there were any changes for the better, the mountain pine beetle problem was set to get worse. “Due to a series of mild winters in central B.C. the mountain pine beetle situation has grown very serious,” 100 Mile Forest District Manager Mike Cleaver said. “If we don’t get control of the beetle, it could have a devastating impact, both economically and environmentally. If things get much worse around here, we may have to get more aggressive.”

16 YEARS AGO (2003): The District of 100 Mile council was less than thrilled with the idea of a doublewide trailer, applied for by the RCMP, being situation on Highway 97. “If we allow one trailer then we’ll end up with trailers up and down the highway,” said Coun. Mitch Campsall. He said it was hard to justify allowing the trailer when a neighbouring business had an identical request denied just a few months prior. “We cannot continue to function with the office space that we have,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Warren Dosko.

6 YEARS AGO (2013): 100 Mile House workers were wondering what changes might be in store for them after a recent announcement that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) was purchasing Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. Paper, Pulp and Woodworkers of Canada Local No. 9 president Chuck Leblanc said its members were in a “wait-and-see” mode. “At this point, we are not expecting major changes to Ainsworth’s operation in 100 Mile. They’ve got a 10-year forestry agreement that supplies them timber.”

Previous story
South Cariboo woman organizing women’s conference in Sun Peaks
Next story
September is Community Foundations Month in B.C.

Just Posted

Captured by Fire; two accounts of the 2017 wildfires

Authors are coming to 100 Mile House for the signing

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 YEARS AGO (1986): The 108 airstrip would soon have a runway… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers open season with 7-2 victory

Plenty of fresh faces make an impact on first game of season

South Cariboo seniors take home gold

Every year, British Columbia hosts the 55+ BC Games for seniors in… Continue reading

South Cariboo woman organizing women’s conference in Sun Peaks

‘I want women to walk away feeling like they can take on anything in their life’

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Graffiti, calls and Snapchat: RCMP probe string of threats targeting Kamloops schools

There have been nine different threats made to four different schools in the city

Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Crown alleged Andrew Berry’s ‘entire story of Christmas Day is a lie’

B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

As of Oct. 1, not using chains on the highway when required could net you a $598 ticket

Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders pause

All parties expected to be back on the campaign trail Sunday

Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

‘I think that will be really important to address the overall trend of youth vaping’

Area 51 events mostly peaceful; thousands in Nevada desert

Three more people were arrested Friday on the remote once-secret military base

B.C. First Nation signs agreement to return its land on Vancouver Island

The land on the east coast of Vancouver Island will be returned to the We Wai Kai Nation

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Most Read