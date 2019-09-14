From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

35 years ago (1984): Incumbent Progressive Conservative candidate Lorne Greenaway was swept to victory in the landslide which carried his party to power with 212 seats to the Liberal’s 40. The New Democratic Party won 30 seats and one independent was elected in Toronto. The final tally in the Cariboo-Chilcotin was Lorne Greenaway 20,492 (PC), Christine Slater (NDP) 11,481, Mark Angus (Lib.) 4,867, George Janzen (Socred) 528 and Lisa Enquist (Green) 401.

28 years ago (1991): One-armed Lac la Hache farmer Gordon Recknagel wounded a cougar after it had killed a lamb and was attempting to drag it through a barbed-wire fence. “I shot, but it was dark and I only have one arm so it was hard to hold the flashlight and the gun at the same time.” After wounding it, he called Conservation Officer Colin Nivison who arrived shortly with a hunter and cougar hounds. The wounded animal was promptly treed and killed.

23 years ago (1996): With the filing deadline only a month away, two candidates had already made their mayoral intentions known, with a third still undecided. Incumbent Ray Carlson would throw his hat in the ring as would South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce president Gary Crosby. Former mayor Donna Barnett was weighing her options. Of the four council incumbents, none had yet decided on running one way or the other. The filing deadline was Oct. 10.

17 years ago (2002): Hundreds of letters were flooding into politicians’ offices stating firm opposition to the future loss of on-call GP surgeons and GP anesthetists in rural B.C. “It was amazing to me that your government was elected on better health care, wiser use of funding in the health care system and people first,” read the letter, further stating that the government values urban doctors over rural ones. Public Affairs Officer Michelle Stewart said despite the concern the program was still a go.

9 years ago (2010): Construction was underway on eight new apartments for low-income seniors in 100 Mile. The units were to be created at Pioneer Haven. The project was funded by a $1.46 million investment split between federal-provincial governments with the balance of $29,580 in land value contributions from the Provincial Rental Housing Corporation (PRHC). “We own the land that Pioneer Haven is on, and so we’re giving the land over as a value to the project,” said Housing Minister Rich Coleman.