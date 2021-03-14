From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1993): At the Canim Lake reserve, Grand Chief Ovide Mercredi said the church and government’s apologies for the residential school system were not enough. The comments came at a Royal Commission hearing on the impacts of residential schools on First Nations’ people. Healing could only come by acknowledging what had occurred, Mercredi said and working to identify new ways to help the victims through psychological counselling. Following his remarks, a healing circle was held, in which survivors of St. Joseph’s Misson School shared stories of physical and sexual abuse.

21 YEARS AGO (2000): Despite reservations, the Extreme Canadian Wrestling Tour returned to 100 Mile House, one year after a local youth jumped into the ring and fought the referee. This time, while the crowd was small at 50, it was enthusiastic and made up mostly of families, which pro-wrestler Juggernaut was thankful for. Juggernaut said the wrestlers weren’t a baby-sitting service and preferred parents accompanying their children to events. The night proved to be an entertaining one, with the mayhem confined to the ring.

14 YEARS AGO (2007): Local snowmobilers supported a protest held in Williams Lake against proposed closures to Mica Mountain by the Species at Risk Coordination Office. SaRCO said the closure was necessary to preserve the local mountain caribou habitat. The rally drew between 300-400 riders which one of their organizers, Pierre Dion, said was evidence there was a large group of responsible riders upset at the current direction of regulations. Protestors bore signs reading ‘snowmobiles and caribou can co-exist.’ Final decisions on the issue were expected in April.

7 YEARS AGO (2014): The 100 Mile Wrestling Club’s own Tiana Dykstra took home gold at the 2014 British Columbia Secondary Schools Wrestling Championships. While she’d earned many medals over the years, this was the first time she’d been crowned B.C.’s best. Dykstra went 3-0 in the 43-kilogram division, dominating her opponents to claim gold, with her semi-final round against Megan Chow of Burnaby being her toughest. At the finals, she won 12-0. Her next goal was making the national team by finishing top two in her weight class.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House