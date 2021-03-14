100 Mile Archives

From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1993): At the Canim Lake reserve, Grand Chief Ovide Mercredi said the church and government’s apologies for the residential school system were not enough. The comments came at a Royal Commission hearing on the impacts of residential schools on First Nations’ people. Healing could only come by acknowledging what had occurred, Mercredi said and working to identify new ways to help the victims through psychological counselling. Following his remarks, a healing circle was held, in which survivors of St. Joseph’s Misson School shared stories of physical and sexual abuse.

21 YEARS AGO (2000): Despite reservations, the Extreme Canadian Wrestling Tour returned to 100 Mile House, one year after a local youth jumped into the ring and fought the referee. This time, while the crowd was small at 50, it was enthusiastic and made up mostly of families, which pro-wrestler Juggernaut was thankful for. Juggernaut said the wrestlers weren’t a baby-sitting service and preferred parents accompanying their children to events. The night proved to be an entertaining one, with the mayhem confined to the ring.

14 YEARS AGO (2007): Local snowmobilers supported a protest held in Williams Lake against proposed closures to Mica Mountain by the Species at Risk Coordination Office. SaRCO said the closure was necessary to preserve the local mountain caribou habitat. The rally drew between 300-400 riders which one of their organizers, Pierre Dion, said was evidence there was a large group of responsible riders upset at the current direction of regulations. Protestors bore signs reading ‘snowmobiles and caribou can co-exist.’ Final decisions on the issue were expected in April.

7 YEARS AGO (2014): The 100 Mile Wrestling Club’s own Tiana Dykstra took home gold at the 2014 British Columbia Secondary Schools Wrestling Championships. While she’d earned many medals over the years, this was the first time she’d been crowned B.C.’s best. Dykstra went 3-0 in the 43-kilogram division, dominating her opponents to claim gold, with her semi-final round against Megan Chow of Burnaby being her toughest. At the finals, she won 12-0. Her next goal was making the national team by finishing top two in her weight class.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Barriere mayor seeks Conservative nomination for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Just Posted

100 Mile Archives
From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1993): At the Canim Lake reserve, Grand Chief Ovide… Continue reading

The South Cariboo Joint Committee of the CRD has agreed to help the Pioneer Centre in Lac La Hache.
Lac La Hache’s Pioneer Centre gets boost from grant-in-aid

CRD provides $1,000 for insurance

Dale Bachmier serving in the UN Peacekeeping Forces in the Golan Heights. (Photo submitted)
Veteran recognized for UN/NATO service

Dale Bachmier received a jacket patch from the Veterans UN/NATO Canadian Military Group.

100 Mile House has a new website and fresh logo.
New ‘corporate identity’ for 100 Mile House

The District is keeping its brand as B.C.’s log home capital.

Bridge Creek flowing through Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Flood mapping proposed for Bridge Creek

Cariboo Regional District applies for grant.

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Most Read