Friendship Centre seeks new host

Rob Diether announces his departure

A bid for part-time work in 2015 led Rob Diether to the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre.

As host, he was responsible for sharing soup, coffee and stories with friends at the centre, located behind St. Timothy’s Anglican Church, as well as coordinating cultural activities and other events. These included music lessons, a music jam, spaghetti social dinners, various First Nation cultural revival projects, painting workshops and Scewmpec language programs.

“I was interested in the role in good part because of my long-time association with First Nations people in the area in both 100 Mile House and around Williams Lake,” Diether said, adding that he was familiar with the way the Cariboo Friendship Centre in Williams Lake operated.

He loved meeting all the people who came through the doors. However, Diether announced this month he will step down from the job to focus more on his other endeavours, such as the organic farming Co-Op CEEDS and his personal greenhouse. As the centre has been closed for months now due to the pandemic, he figured now was a good time to leave and give the board plenty of time to find a replacement.

“I had wonderful interactions with so many people and that will be the main thing I miss,” said Diether, who has lived in the 100 Mile House area since 1985. “I’m still working with the friendship centre, at least advising the board, and I’ll be on hand to help in whatever way I can. I really believe 100 Mile House deserves and needs a friendship centre.”

Board member Janice Maurice said it will be hard to fill Diether’s shoes. The success of the friendship centre, she said, is largely due to his welcoming personality. Having known him before the friendship centre was created she said Diether has a tendency to really believe in whatever he does and it shows.

Maurice suspects Diether will still be seen around the centre, noting the music jams were his project. Regardless, she said he definitely paved the way for whoever takes on the role after him, although have yet to find someone to take up the torch.

“He’s always genuine in whatever he does,” Maurice said. “He was just so giving of himself, certainly a mentor for us all.”

Indeed, Elsie Urquhart said she joined the board because of Diether, having got to know him over tea and visits at the centre. While she drank her tea, she noticed how attentive he was to everyone else’s needs. It’s a trait that she said she loves about him.

READ MORE: Get your jam on with the Stemete7uw'i Friendship Centre in 100 Mile House

“A friendly guy, soon as you walked in he was ‘Hi Elsie’ or whoever came in. Always very personal, very friendly, so whenever I was driving by I’d think ‘ohh, let’s stop in and have a tea with Rob’,” said Urquhart. “He was just a super fellow to run that place, always there to help you if you need help organizing something. I’m sure going to miss him and our cup of tea.”

Diether said he will miss everyone he’s met, from clients to visitors and the board, all of whom were very kind. When he first started at the centre, it was pretty quiet, Diether recalled, due to its location away from the downtown core. As word spread, though, the place began to fill up, keeping him busy for his four-hour-a-day shifts making soup and coffee.

One of the most enjoyable things for him was working with local elders who would visit the centre, especially those from Canim Lake. He used to hold a luncheon for them on a monthly basis.

He’s hopeful that the friendship centre can continue to expand and offer more opportunities to the community.

To his successor, Diether advises them to be prepared to meet some “wonderful people” and to help them as much as they can. Staying in touch with all the organizations in town is a key part of running the place successfully, he added, as their “fabulous support” was what led to his own success.

“I’d just ask the community to continue to support the friendship centre.”

