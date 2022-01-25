Friends, family fundraise for Williams Lake area woman injured in snowmobiling accident

‘Sheila Butler has a long recovery ahead of her’: said organizer of online auction

Sheila Butler was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident near Hendrix Lake in the South Cariboo Saturday, Jan. 22. Friends and family are fundraising for her and her family while she recovers in hospital. (Photo submitted)

Friends and family are rallying to support a Williams Lake area woman seriously injured while snowmobiling near Hendrix Lake in the South Cariboo on Saturday, Jan. 22.

“Sheila Butler has a long recovery ahead of her and will be off work for an undetermined amount of time,” said Cordy Cox, a life-long friend and West Chilcotin rancher who has started an online fundraiser to help Butler and her family get through this time.

Butler was snowmobiling with a group of friends and family when she received multiple serious injuries in an accident. She was rescued by a joint effort of search and rescue teams from South Cariboo and North Shore Rescue after a call for help came in at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Ground crews reached Butler and her snowmobiling party, who were keeping her warm with blankets and a fire, on Big Timothy Mountain. They administered first aid and waited with her until an ER physician and an anesthesiologist arrived on a Talon helicopter equip with night vision.

Butler was transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake, medevaced to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and will be transferred to Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“She is one of the hardest working and strongest people you will ever meet, and incredibly talented,” Cox said. “Knowing Sheila in the way that I do, I knew that she would be extremely worried about her job and her family.”

Cox hopes the fundraiser will ease the burden on Butler so she can focus on her recovery.

“I have no doubt that Sheila will rise above this and overcome any obstacles, just like she has so many times before in her life.”

Butler lives in Williams Lake but has deep ties to the Chilcotin having been raised at Bluff Lake.

She is a mother and a grandmother.

The online fundraising auction taking place closes Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Cash donations are also appreciated with all proceeds going directly to Butler.

Anyone wanting to donate to the online fundraiser can contact Cox directly on Facebook or email daneranch.inc@gmail.com.

