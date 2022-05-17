Free Press scoops two golds at Ma Murray newspaper awards

Paper also takes home a silver and two bronzes in annual BCYCNA awards

The 100 Mile Free Press was represented at the 2022 Ma Murray Community New Media Awards at the River Rock Casino by Martina Dopf (left), Evan Feintman, Deb Theoret, Kelly Sinoski and Patrick Davies. The Free Press went on to win Gold in the Special Section Award Under 10,000 and the Spot News Photo Award Under 10,000. (100 Mile Free Press photo)

The 100 Mile Free Press scooped two golds Saturday at the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s 2022 Ma Murray awards.

The 2022 awards were announced May 14 at a gala hosted by the BCYCNA at the River Rock Casino Resort.

The Free Press’ editorial team of Kelly Sinoski, Melissa Smalley and Patrick Davies, along with publisher Martina Dopf, took gold in the special sections category under 10,000 circulation for “Firefight 2021: Community Appreciation” – a series of articles highlighting the efforts of volunteer firefighters during last summer’s wildfires.

Davies also won gold in the spot news category for his photograph, Band drums up support for truckers, which accompanied a story on truckers heading to Kamloops to honour the 215 children whose remains were found buried below the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Dopf and Free Press typographer Evan Fentiman earned silver for an ad design for 100 Mile Outdoor Rink and a bronze for an ad design for Didi’s Boutique in the under 10,000 circulation class. The Free Press also took home bronze for Newspaper Excellence in its circulation class.

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal editor Barbara Roden finished with silver in the Neville Shanks Memorial Award for historical writing for her yarn A brief history of Lytton, which might have been B.C.’s capital

The awards are named after legendary newspaper editor, publisher and columnist Margaret Lally “Ma” Murray. With her husband George, she co-founded three newspapers, including the Bridge River-Lillooet News. Murray died in 1982 at the age of 94. The awards named after her are almost a century old and regarded as the provincial newspaper awards for B.C.

Patrick Davies was awarded gold for his spot news photo in the 2022 Ma Murray awards.

100 Mile Free Press publisher Martina Dopf at the 2022 Ma Murray Community New Media Awards. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Free Press reporter Patrick Davies accepts the Spot News Photo Award Under 10,000 at the 2022 Ma Murray Community New Media Awards. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)