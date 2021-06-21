Free Press scoops four awards in Ma Murray competition

Evan Feintman and Martina Dopf were proud to win the Under 10,000 Ad Design Award at the annual Ma Murray Awards, held virtually this year. (Patrick Davies Photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Free Press scooped four awards at the Ma Murray Community News Media awards, in an online ceremony June 10.

Typographer Evan Fentiman and publisher Martina Dopf took first place for Ad Design Award under 10,000, while capturing silver for both Newspaper Promotion and Ad Campaign. The Free Press also captured silver for General Excellence in its division.

“We are pleased to have done so well at the Ma Murray awards this year,” Dopf said.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the people of the South Cariboo who support us every day by reading the paper, buying ads and sharing their stories with us. We couldn’t do it without them.”

The prestigious Ma Murray Awards are presented annually by the B.C. and Yukon Community News Association, which has 93 member papers ranging in circulation from 1,000 copies per week to 100,000.

The awards are named for Margaret (Ma) Murray, a colourful B.C. newspaper editor and publisher who was active from the 1930s until the 1980s.

