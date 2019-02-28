Free Community Wildfire Hazard Assessment coming up

Your local representative for Fire Smart Canada will be conducting a free Community Wildfire Hazard Assessment of our area starting April 15 to 19. The purpose of this is to do an overall assessment of our community, note all the concern points and correct them when a site assessment is completed. If you are a homeowner who has concerns with the wildfire hazard on or nearby property, you can become a Community Champion and take the initiative to participate with the Fire Smart Community Program and get the ball rolling. Your local representative for the community of Watch Lake and North Green Lake is Guy Poliseno. He may be reached at 250-395-9082 or email ggpoliseno@gmail.com. Further information on this program may be obtained on www.firesmartcanada.ca. Remember Fire Smart is a community affair. Let’s take care of it. Everyone is welcome to participate.

WLGLA AGM

A reminder that the annual general meeting for the Watch Lake Green Lake Association (WLGLA) is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH). Social at 7 p.m. and the meeting commences at 7:30 p.m. New members are always welcome. If you need more information, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330 or Guy Poliseno at 250-395-9082.

WLNGLVFDA AGM

The WLNGLVFD Auxiliary’s annual general meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall (Hall #1) at 10 am. Agenda items will include president, secretary, treasurer reports, this year’s events and elections. The ladies are getting together for a social gathering at 9:30 a.m. if you are interested in attending prior to the meeting. For more information, please contact Gisele Poliseno at 250-395-9082.

Special Wishes

Bubbly birthday wishes to George Tyler who will be celebrating this special day on March 9. Hope you have a wonderful day.

Calendar

WLNGLVFD next practice will be on Tuesday, March 12. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, etc. please contact Fire Chief Guy Poliseno at 250-395-9082, Deputy Chief Mark Bulman at 250-456-2151 or Captain Ron Thurston at 250-456-7369.

The Watch Lake & District Women Institute meets every third Wednesday of the month at the WLCH. The meeting commences at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.