Donna Jarvis (left) and Bev Traxler enjoyed the display covering Tree Study and Water Droplets at their inaugural exhibition and sale. Diana Forster photo.

Four Lakes Art Group back soon

Last event was in November

By Diana Forster

The Four Lakes Art Group will be back every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m., starting on Feb. 7 at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre.

The group is taught by Genevieve Amy, a Deka Lake resident and well-known artist.

Their inaugural exhibition and sale on Nov. 26 was an outstanding success with many (signed) cards sold, in addition to several paintings.

Created by some seven local artists, the show covered perhaps fifteen different cagtegories, one of which was “poppies,” evoking many a sentiment.

