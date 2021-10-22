Four education bursaries awarded in 70 Mile

The 70 Mile and Area Community Fund Society awarded four bursaries this year.

The recipients are Olivia Gulliman, who is taking biology with the goal of teaching; Chandra Dickson, who is studying elementary education; Trevor Wheeler who is taking power engineering; and Shanelle Galuska who is in nursing.

“We wish these students well and we’re so pleased the community has been able to help them further their education.”

Trevor and Chandra are former students of 70 Mile Elementary School, while Olivia lives in the Watch Lake (Little Green Lake) area. Shanelle, the granddaughter of former long-time South Green Lake resident Betty McQuarie, spent a lot of time at Green Lake.

The society awarded $500 to each recipient this year because the members figured that with COVID-19 and wildfires, the recipients could probably use it.

The 70 Mile and Area Community Fund Society serves the catchment area of the former 70 Mile Elementary School, which included Watch Lake, Green Lake, Pressy Lake, 83 Mile, 70 Mile and surrounding areas.

It distributes bursaries to people with strong ties to the community who are committed to furthering their education or training.

The fund began with money left with the Parent Advisory Committee and 70 Mile Jackrabbit (cross-country ski) Club when the school closed.

The fund was increased with donations from groups and individuals, and received a matching grant from Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The fund, invested through the BC Interior Community Foundation, generates interest to use for bursaries or grants.

Although the local society felt it was important to provide as much help as possible to students, it didn’t have the funds to help all applicants.

Since 2013, the 70 Mile and Area Community Fund Society has been able to award more than $7,000 in bursaries.