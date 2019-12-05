Retired Forest Grove VFD Deputy Chief Ron Lister received a special award for dedication and long service to the community from Margo Wagner, Chair of the Cariboo Regional District. The pair stand at Hall #2 in front of the plaque which commemorates the community members business donors who built the firehall in 2007. (Pete Hart - 100 Mile Free Press Contributor).

Forest Grove’s Ron Lister honoured

Pete Hart’s regular correspondence for the Canim Lake and Forest Grove area

Dear Canimites,

The cold snap has had folks scrambling for their woollies and digging through their pile of Cariboo footwear for the warmest ones.

Ron Lister honoured

Ron Lister received a special award from CRD Chair Margo Wagner for his many years of community service. Ron started the Canim Lake VFD in 1997 with a 1980 Chevy one-ton. It carried 400 gallons of water on the deck, a Honda pump, and a load of hose and fittings. A Society representing residents of the community raised the funds that underpinned the work of the firefighters.

It became evident over time that the development of a high-calibre service recognized by the insurance underwriters would require industry-recognized training and access to greater funding. As fire chief, Ron opened negotiations with the CRD and the Forest Grove VFD regarding formal amalgamation.

Those talks succeeded in 2008 after the Canim Lake Fire Society had constructed a firehall and purchased a more proficient engine. Ron became Deputy Chief to Forest Grove’s Bob Felker, remaining in that position until his retirement this year.

Ron’s dedication and commitment are well known. He never refused a callout no matter the time-of-day or conditions. “You were always in the forefront,” said Capt. Ken Kerr (retired).

Ron said, “All those who served made it a success, and they deserve the recognition.” Thanks Ron, your efforts have paid off for us all.

Coming up

– The Community Club Christmas Dinner is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Forest Grove Legion. The bar opens at 5 p.m. Bev McWilliams is the organizer. If you are new to the area this is a great time to meet your neighbours call McWilliams at 250-397-2362 for details.

– Christmas Craft Making is at 10 a.m. on Dec 10 at Margo’s Cabin. Call Marga Hausmann at 250-397-2159 for details. The women will be making Christmas wreaths and sprays with fresh evergreen boughs. Everyone is welcome.

– Bachelor Bake is at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 in Margo’s Cabin. Call Dolores Angell at 250-397-0220 for details. In this excellent effort, the women of the area pool their best baking for distribution before Christmas to all the bachelors and bachelorettes around Canim and Hawkins Lakes.

That’s all for now. Until next time, here’s wishing you many blessings.

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget
Enjoy breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7

