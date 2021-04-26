Vic Meyer at the 2017 Forest Grove Curling Club’s Third Annual Funspiel. The Forest Grove Curling Club is hoping to start up again this fall after being shut down for a few years. (File photo)

Vic Meyer at the 2017 Forest Grove Curling Club’s Third Annual Funspiel. The Forest Grove Curling Club is hoping to start up again this fall after being shut down for a few years. (File photo)

Forest Grovers hurry hard to reopen curling rink

CRD renews contribution agreement for another three years.

The Forest Grove Curling Club plans to hurry hard to get the rink COVID-ready for a new season this fall.

The South Cariboo Joint Committee of the Cariboo Regional District last week agreed to renew a contribution agreement with the Forest Grove and District Recreation Society for $5,500 per year for a three-year term. The agreement, which had expired last year, would provide insurance to the facility, located in the Forest Grove Community Hall.

Both the rink and hall are owned and operated by the Forest Grove Recreation Society, which is responsible for all operating costs and capital projects for the facility.

Richard Bergen, president of the Forest Grove Curling Club, said the club is excited to restart the sport in the community after it was cancelled the past few years due to mechanical issues, followed by COVID-19.

“We want to get more activities here in Forest Grove,” he said. “We don’t have any sports or activities out here right now. We used to have a ball club but that’s gone defunct.”

Bergen said close to 20 people showed up to a meeting last year, saying they would be interested in curling in Forest Grove if it started up again. As a result, the Recreation Society is in the midst of completing some of the necessary repairs, such as painting and flooring and bathrooms and installing a new water treatment system.

READ MORE: Forest Grove Legion reminds public it’s ‘open for business’

Sylvia Griffiths, treasurer of the Forest Grove Curling Club, said the club hopes to be able to offer the rink to the local school as well as young people at the Canim Lake Band, who might want to learn the sport.

“We need something to do to keep people busy and not watching TV. It would be good,” she said, adding she is excited about getting back on the ice. “It was quite a going concern at one time. We had lots of bonspiels. It was nothing to go on the ice at two in the morning to play because there were so many rinks. We just want to have it ready so we can start it up if we’re allowed to. I haven’t curled for some time but I’m looking forward to it.”

The contribution agreement is included in the South Cariboo Recreation function financial plan and is consistent with support provided to recreation groups in the service area.

However, the situation raised some discussion around the committee table last week, with 100 Mile District Coun. Maureen Pinkney noting those who use the facility wouldn’t require a South Cariboo recreation pass as it’s not a CRD site. People who live outside South Cariboo recreation boundaries – which include 100 Mile and end at 108 Mile and Lone Butte – must buy a $200 recreation pass to use CRD services in town.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Margo Wagner, a CRD director for Forest Grove-Canim Lake, said almost all of Forest Grove and Canim-Hendrix are already included in the recreational boundaries.

“I would hazard a guess that this is not the only facility in the regional district receiving some recreational funding outside the rec boundaries,” she said.

100 Mile Coun. Dave Mingo said it’s a good example of why the CRD needs new recreational boundaries to include all of the South Cariboo.

The CRD is proposing a new South Cariboo Recreation and Culture Service, tentatively slated to go to referendum in June 2022. The new service, which would have a proposed annual taxation limit of $3.75 million – working out to a residential taxation rate of about $100 per $100,000 of assessed value – would allow the CRD to establish a new recreational service that supports existing facilities, including the South Cariboo Rec Centre, Martin Exeter Hall, and Main Beach, West Beach and Stewart Beach at 108 Mile Ranch, plus the ability to pay for new major projects.

“This is a classic example of ‘everyone pays’ and how we get that out there,” he said.

Pre-COVID, the Forest Grove Community Hall also offered a space for weekly quilting bees and the Forest Grove walking club, and was rented out for banquets, dances and Christmas markets.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Should there be a fire ban in place?

Just Posted

Vic Meyer at the 2017 Forest Grove Curling Club’s Third Annual Funspiel. The Forest Grove Curling Club is hoping to start up again this fall after being shut down for a few years. (File photo)
Forest Grovers hurry hard to reopen curling rink

CRD renews contribution agreement for another three years.

Charlene and John Boscott at the 2020 Clinton Annual Ball. (Photo credit: Clinton Annual Ball committee)
Clinton Annual Ball postponed again in 2021, but still carries on

Thanks to some creativity, ball is still the longest continually-held event of its kind in Canada

Free Press Archives
In 1997 Forest Grove Elementary raised awareness for muscular dystrophy

From the Free Press Archives

The Fishing Highway
Fishing Highway hopes to hook marketing grant

Plans are in the works to develop a business directory.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
Volunteers deserve our thanks

MLA column Lorne Doerkson

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat upon by man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in Vernon store’s handicap space

Normagene Thompson was hurt and disappointed when the red dresses she hung in memory of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were torn down twice. (Courtesy of Normagene Thompson)
B.C. woman won’t let vandals who tore down her red dresses win

Red dresses, symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women, torn down across B.C.

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? It’s time to register for 2nd in B.C.

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

Most Read