Forest Grove Lions recruit members

Ten new people have joined the group, saving it from folding

The Forest Grove 94 Lions Club is full of pride after recruiting 10 new members.

Longtime member Cindy Whitehead said the new members signed up last week at a “do-or-die” emergency meeting. Two of the members are children of former Forest Grove Lions: Amanda Peak and Tish Smith.

“They’re very enthusiastic and they’re young,” Whitehead said. “They’re full of ideas.”

She said the new members have suggested offering softball at the community centre and putting a railing on the steps at Ruth Lake Park. They also want to look at installing a fishing dock at Ruth Lake, she said, similar to the one that was just built at 108 Mile Lake.

“They’re even discussing having a small concession stand at Ruth Lake in the summertime,” she said.

Whitehead put out a last-ditch plea last month for members, warning that the club was at risk of folding as it only has seven members and needs at least 10 to function under the Lions Club International. The club has experienced declining membership as their volunteers continue to age.

The Lions are responsible for the maintenance of Ruth Lake Community Park, which it has operated under contract to the province for the past 15 years.

It also provides firewood, as well as medical supplies like crutches and wheelchairs, to those in need. Other projects include funding an independent community school in 2004 when the Forest Grove Elementary School was temporarily closed for three years.

The club has since continued to raise funds to pay for textbooks and gym equipment and has mentored students.



