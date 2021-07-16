Forest Grove Legion receives $10,000 in funding

Forest Grove Legion president Wendy Clark (from left) prepares some frozen meals for senior citizens with the help of Angela Hird and Jennifer Boulding. (Photo submitted)

Forest Grove’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261 can breathe a little easier after receiving $10,000 this month.

The funds, allocated by the Royal Canadian Legion Command, are being provided by the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund to Legions affected by the pandemic.

Forest Grove Legion president Wendy Clarke said while her organization wasn’t hit as hard as others, the money will help take the pressure off.

“The Legion itself as a whole was given funding by the federal government and we had to apply to them to receive aid,” Clark said. “Our Legion received $10,000 of the funding, which of course will come in handy because we still are suffering because of COVID. We expected $4,000 so with the $10,000, that was a bonus to us.”

Clarke said they haven’t seen as many people coming to the Legion as they usually do, nor have they been able to do their usual meat draw and 50/50 raffles to fundraise.

She said she will have to sit down with other members of the board to determine how to spend the money However, she said they are in need of new picnic tables and would like to continue their frozen lunch program for local seniors.

“We’re thankful for the people who come in and support us.”

Legions in Clinton and 100 Mile House also received funding this month.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House