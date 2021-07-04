Forest Grove campground open for business

A hidden nook behind the Forest Grove Community Hall is home to a small, shady campground – a “hidden gem” in the area, according to the volunteers who run it.

Operated by the Forest Grove & District Recreation Society, the campground was built in the early ‘90s, just below the baseball diamond, to provide a place for teams to stay during ball tournaments.

In recent years, it has been rented out by community members hosting weddings or family reunions, and recreation society volunteer Sylvia Griffith said there are plenty of uses for the 12-spot venue.

“We’re certainly open to anybody that wants to book it,” Griffith said. “People who have stayed here say it’s really nice and quiet down here. It’s a shame for it to just sit here and not get used more often.

The campground is divided into six sites on each side, with a staircase accessing the ball diamond. There is running water and power access as well as two new outhouses on-site and the recreation society charges $15 per spot.

In addition to running the campground, volunteers with the recreation society are hopeful they’ll be able to hold meetings, events and programs at the community hall, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease in the coming weeks.

Their quilting club is back to meeting every Monday, and volunteer Richard Bergen said that his walking group should be reconvening in a few weeks, once the hot weather cools down a bit. Bergen said he’s hoping to plan some day trips with the group – which normally sees about 12 members meet every Monday – to Mahood Falls or the Bridge Lake Ice Caves.

New volunteers to help manage the community hall and its programs are always welcome, Griffith said – interested community members can call 250-397-2905 or send a message through the Forest Grove Community Hall Facebook page.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House