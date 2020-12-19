Food drive at South Green Lake Fire Hall successful

Lighting of the Christmas Tree and Food Drive at the South Green Lake Fire Hall Dec. 12.

Jenn and James Walter had big smiles and a few laughs with the volunteers who greeted them at the drive-thru food drive at the South Green Lake Fire Hall on Dec. 12. (Ken Alexander photo- submitted).

Members of the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department got together for the lighting of the Christmas Tree and Food Drive at the Fire Hall on Dec. 12.

The event started at 4:30 p.m. with a steady stream of donors. The volunteers left the hall at 6:15 p.m.

The food drive garnered 320 kilograms of non-perishable food and $140 in cash, which will help make Christmas a little brighter for 26 area families who need a little help this Christmas.

South Green Lake resident Susan Palmer initiated the idea to do something positive this yuletide season.

“I was getting fed up with all the COVID news. I thought it was crazy everyone was sitting around and feeling sorry for themselves and I thought we should do something positive, and that’s what we did. I talked to the other people in our bubble and we decided to hold a food drive,” she said.

“It was great for us and it was great for our community.”

The volunteers dressed up for the occasion in Santa hats, reindeer antlers and twinkling Christmas lights — all of which certainly brightened everyone’s spirits.

“It was a blast. We all had a great time. It sure put us in the Christmas spirit,” said Palmer.

The core group of volunteers included Jim and Susan Smith, John and Diane Sullivan, Dunham and Valerie Craig, and Bob and Susan Palmer.

They arrived early to set up tables and chairs. They lit fire bowls and brought out some Christmas treats. The volunteers were met by me and fire chief Peter McKie, who were spreading sand around to reduce the risk of people slipping on the snow and ice during the COVID-safe, drive-thru food collection event.

Palmer said it was nice to see everyone who brought food to the event, even if was through their COVID-safe masks.

“It just shows the great spirit of our community.”

Always one for having a bit of fun, Susan Smith garnered a few laughs when she handed out COVID-safe, plastic-wrapped mini candy canes with a set of kitchen tongs when the donors drove up to drop off their donations.

Folks who would like to make a cash donation to the cause can drop the money off at the 70 Mile General Store and let them know it is for the 70 Mile Food Pantry. They can also e-transfer to Krista at the store by e-mailing kay70@hotmail.com and indicate it is for the 70 Mile Food Pantry.

SMAC board member Kathleen Judd can also be contacted at 250-945-5325 to arrange a drop-off of donated food or a hamper drop-off for people who need a helping hand.

Gluten- and dairy-free food is also appreciated.

