Fishing derbies coming up at Deka and Sulphurous Lake

Ryan Allan, the summer employee of Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association, is working hard, assisting with DLDRA community improvements for the Four Lakes area. Diana Forster photo.

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fishing Derby is Aug. 4 and 5. Weigh in is at Access #12 from 7 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Breakfast is available at the Firehall from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. both days, and supper from 2 p.m. on Sunday only, courtesy of Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA). Prize-giving commences at around 3 p.m.

Come for children’s activities, 100 Mile Cruzers vintage vehicles, and The James Gang.

Sulphurous Lake Fishing Derby

The Sulphurous Lake’s Fishing Derby is on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weigh-in is at Sulphurous and Hathaway, with prize-giving at 2:30 p.m. Their barbecue is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sulphurous Rec site

On Aug. 7, the Sulphurous Rec Site will be opened at 2 p.m.

This results from a partnership between DLDRA and BC Recreation Sites & Trails, whose rep Curtis Ofstie has been there throughout. Cariboo Regional District Area L director, Brian Coakley, and MLA Donna Barnett will attend, along with funding partners.

Donna has been a great supporter of DLDRA, smoothing paths, pointing the right direction, suggesting and backing grant applications.

Condolences

Deka residents were saddened to learn that Joyce McManus passed away early July 13, two days before her 88th birthday.

At her request, there will be no service.

Joyce’s late husband, Ray, was the driving force in getting the Crown Land lease for Mountain Spruce Community Centre Association.

Residents extend their deepest sympathy to her family.

Speaker

The Friends of Bridge Lake Speaker at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at Interlakes Community Centre, is Janice Frank, principal of Canim Lake Band School, who will present History, Culture and Traditions of the band.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 27.

– A Celebration of Life for Jean Nixdorf is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Deka Firehall.

– Darts & Games night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.