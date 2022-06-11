First responders celebrated with special day

The CS Wildfire Service Storm Riders accept a Community Appreciation and Thank You Award at the Community Appreciation Day in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kira and Malcolm Thomas stole a seat underneath a tree to watch the Community Appreciation Parade on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kira and Malcolm Thomas stole a seat underneath a tree to watch the Community Appreciation Parade on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A few dozen spectators turned out on Birch Avenue to watch the Community Appreciation Parade roll through town. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A few dozen spectators turned out on Birch Avenue to watch the Community Appreciation Parade roll through town. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Spectators wave to passing fire trucks as they parade through town on Saturday. 100 Mile House’s Community Appreciation Day drew dozens of people to Centennial Park last Saturday.

The event kicked off with a parade of emergency service vehicles and personnel down Birch Avenue to Centennial Park where the community enjoyed live music, food and an awards ceremony.

Donna Barnett, president of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, said the event was intended to recognize all the good work emergency services have done, especially in the past year. She provided “Community Thanks and Appreciation Awards” to more than a dozen different groups, including several fire departments, 100 Mile House RCMP and 100 Mile House Emergency Support Service.

“All of you, thank you so much for all you do for this community to make it a much better place. Without everyone we honoured today, 100 Mile would not be what it is,” Barnett said.

Mayor Mitch Campsall said since 2017, the South Cariboo’s emergency responders have been “amazing” in dealing with wildfires, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic. Campsall said he’s proud to say he’s from 100 Mile House.

“This community stands out above any other community in the province. We’ve had six years of hell and it’s been everyone working together (who have gotten us through),” Campsall said. “Boy, you guys have done us proud.”

Cariboo Regional District director Al Richmond, who represents 108 Mile Ranch-Lac La Hache, and Canim Lake Band (Tsq’escen’) Chief Helen Henderson also offered thanks, with Henderson stressing how important it is to maintain strong connections with one another.

MLA Lorne Doerkson said the people of the South Cariboo have each other’s best interests at heart. which he witnessed first hand when Deka Lake was evacuated last year.

Within a half-hour, BC Wildfire firefighters were at the scene and an evacuation centre set up at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

“The fact is first responders in this community are second to none and they deserve a massive round of applause,” Doerkson said. “Thank you all for the efforts you do year-round.”



