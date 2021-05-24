The 108 Golf Resort before the season opened.

First hole-in-one for ‘21 recorded as season tees off

108 Golf Resort a draw for both men and women

Golfers are back on the course at the 108 Golf Resort, with the men’s league getting set for its first tournament – the Breakfast Open – on May 30.

Joe Batalha said the course is starting to look good, drawing more than 40 women every Tuesday and close to 60 men on Wednesdays.

The season, which kicked off on a cold and windy day May 4 for the ladies, saw Annie McCave notch a birdie chip-in, while Al Sidor made the first hole in one for this year in the men’s league on May 5.

Last week, 49 men turned out for the weekly event with Lee Hansen finishing with a 75 low gross score in the first flight, Batalha (80) and Vern Jeffrey (82). Low net winners were James Seely (70), Bob Garrow (71) and Mark Larson (72).

Hansen also took the deuce – a score of two on a hole – last week, while six men got deuces on May 5: Jim Zailo, Matt McNeil, Batalha, Jack Bell, Todd Evans and Jeffrey.

The second flight saw Jamie Crellin finish with a low gross 82, followed by Eric Ohlund (88) and John Kuharski (89). The three low net winners were Bob Wieduwilt (73), Ron Vandermay (74) and Andy Pananiak (75).

In the third flight, Jamie Larson scored a low gross of 84, followed by Chris Edlund (92) and Duane Ney (94), while the top low netters were Mike Spooner (69), Morley Radford (73) and Doug McCreadie (74).

Batalha said despite COVID-19, golf continues to be a great way to meet new people. Different groups of golfers go out every 10 minutes, he said, and they have the opportunity to hang out in their groups afterward. “We’re still social but we’re staying in our own little groups,” he said.

In the ladies’ league on May 4, McCave finished with a low gross score of 41 followed by Nicki Hansen at 49, while Carla Tetreau and Judy Scarrow both scored 41 in the low net division.

In the second flight, Angela Batalha had a low gross score of 52 and Laverne Martin 55, while low net winners were Wendy Foster (40) and Leena Lautrup (42).

Pauline Weigelt beat out Ann Pinkney in the third flight, finishing with low gross scores of 55 and 57 respectively, while Stephanie Zimmerman was the low net winner with a score of 38, followed by Darlene DeAngeles (42).

In the fourth flight – Novice – Dana Davidson and Sara Porterfield each scored 53.


Most Read