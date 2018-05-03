First carriage driving event coming up

The first carriage driving event of the season will be held at the Huber Farm from May 18 to 20.

The competitive section will be on May 19 beginning at 9 a.m. For more info call Ken at 250-456- 6050.

SMAC news

The annual meeting was held April 14 with an election of officers. The president is Rose Raphael, vice-president Rusty Wride, secretary Alma Prescesky, treasurer Lynne Brown, and directors Helen McConnell, Bryan Brown, and Bob Prescesky.

The next general meeting will be held May 9 at 10 a.m. at SMAC.

VFD news

Once again residents are urged to have road address signs placed at the front of their property. They help emergency vehicles find you in case of trouble.

Sold

The former Mandy’s Restaurant property has been sold.

Get well

Gerry Lingenfelter was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital last week. We all wish him a speedy recovery.

Bookmobile

The Thompson-Nicola book van will be at the 70 Mile Community Hall on May 17 from 10 a.m. to :30 p.m.