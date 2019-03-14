Crib Players from near and far are invited to join in the first annual Reg Hayward Memorial Crib Tournament. This event will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, on 31 March 2019.

Doors open at 10 a.m., registration to be completed by 10:30 a.m. and the tournament will start at 11. The entry fee is $10 and includes a Lunch Buffet. The bar will be open for drinks.

The cribbage players meet every Thursday evening at the Forest Grove Legion, starting at 8 p.m. and usually stay until about 10 p.m. Participants often arrive a little early to catch up on news and for general socializing.

The Legion also recently added a menu now available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so come in before 7 p.m. to enjoy a pizza, a bowl of chilly or a hot/chilly dog among other items.

For more information, please contact Barb Thomas at 250-397-7773.