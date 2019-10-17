Firefighters Appreciation Dinner enjoyed by South Green Lake community

Several South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department members were recognized at the recent annual Firefighters Appreciation Dinner. From the left, local firefighters Dave Plenert, Del Westfall, Dennis Nagy, Dave Clearwater, James Walter and Dunham Craig received service pins and awards. Submitted photo.

The annual Firefighters Appreciation Dinner at the Green Lake Snowmobile Club clubhouse on Sept. 28 was a huge success.

The event was an opportunity for firefighters and their spouses to enjoy a meal together and acknowledge the community service of current and former South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) firefighters and the Auxiliary.

Fire Chief Peter McKie says Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Area E Director Sally Watson gave the SGLVFD a $1,000 grant to hold the event and the Auxiliary also provided some funding. McKie adds it was a good turnout.

“Most of our active firefighters and their spouses were there as were four retired firefighters and their spouses.

“We also had a special guest. Jason Tomlin is the fire protection manager for all of the TNRD fire halls.”

Psalm 23 Transition Society Catering cooked and served a great meal, and several spouses filled the dessert table with a wide variety of goodies. After dinner, a number of awards and service pins were handed out.

Dunham Craig received a certificate for completing all 13 Playbook components.

Five-year service pins were earned by Dave Clearwater, Matt McFarlane, Bob Palmer, James Walter and Ken Alexander. A 10-year service pin was earned by Art Groves.

On behalf of TNRD Area E Director Watson, Jenn Walter presented a 35-year provincial service award to Dave Plenert; 35- and 45-year provincial service awards to Dennis Nagy; and Del Westfall received a 40-year federal service pin award and a 35-year provincial service pin.

In a show of appreciation, the Auxiliary also purchased golf shirts for all of the firefighters.

Fire Chief McKie thanked the South Green Lake community for all of its support.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped sort bottles, baked pies and assisted in the Garage Sale – you’re the reason our community is the best.

“Our South Green Lake volunteers make our fire department stand proud throughout these changing times. It takes committed people to run our fire hall. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication.”

Year-in-review

There have been seven incident callouts and page outs so far in 2019.

Training sessions

– 11 bi-weekly practices;

– Five health and safety/administration evening meetings;

– Three officer training sessions for new captains;

– Live Fire Training for three members; and

– Sessions on pumps and pumping, electrical safety, wildland fire training, and emergency vehicle operation.

Operation upgrades and capital expenditures

– 2006 International 2,000 imperial gallon Tender purchased;

– SCBA filling station purchased – 50% Auxiliary funded;

– Four-member Fire Service Advisory Board established;

– Electric primer installed on Tender to increase drafting capability from lake or dry hydrants;

– Fire Underwriters Survey accreditation testing and process for Dry Hydrants at Access Road #1 and #14 that are now recognized for fire insurance grading purposes. Hydrants accredited for Access #5 and #10 in 2018, and hydrants for #2 and #7 will be installed this fall;

– 2,000-gallon portable pond purchased – Auxiliary funded;

– 20-foot Sea Container for storage – Auxiliary funded;

– Mobile radio for Tender – Auxiliary funded;

– 28 Off-Duty Accident Insurance upgrades for family – Auxiliary funded;

– Four refurbished SCBA Air Packs – Auxiliary funded; and

– Construction has been started on a Live Fire Prop house and Live Fire area at the fire hall.

Winter hours

The 70 Mile Eco-Depot has changed over to its winter hours.

The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.