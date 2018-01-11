Fire Smart raffle tickets are here

Victor Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

By Vic Popiel

The 70 Mile House Fire Department is having a fire smart raffle. The first prize includes a large and a small fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, a roof mount sprinkler system, a flashlight and other prizes. The second prize includes fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, flashlight, and other prizes. If the winners are local, the fire department will assist in setting up the equipment. There are many other prizes to be won. Tickets are available at the 70 Mile General Store. The draw will be held on May 27.

SMAC news

Once again the Seventy Mile Access Centre contributed to three families in need to help them thru the Christmas season.

Resident passes

The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Jean Wride. She and her late husband were longtime residents of the community and were active in local affairs. She was predeceased by her husband Bill several months ago.

Get Well Soon

Elsie Trottier is in the Kamloops Hospital. She apparently developed an infection from an illness. Elsie recently moved to Clinton.

VFD news

Several members of the fire department will be attending Emergency Flagging courses. Anyone interested in taking this course can call Dennis at 250-456-6050. There will be a general meeting on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. Residents are welcome to attend.

The 2018 wildfire calendars are almost sold out so if you want one get it soon.

