Fire hose testing, pump refresher successful

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Peter McKie said members pressure-tested all of the department’s spare fire hose at a recent practice.

“It went well and we put all the hose back in storage,” he said. “We also tested some donated four-inch suction hose, and in the process, we put four people through a pump and pumping refresher on both engines.”

McKie adds the four-inch hose tested well and was put back in “stock.”

Internet connectivity survey

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District and telecommunications engineering consultant TANEx Engineering Corporation are preparing a strategy to address improvements to rural internet connectivity.

They want TNRD residents, businesses and organizations outside the regional district’s 10 municipalities to complete a five-to-100-minute survey at tnrd.ca/stay-connected/surveys/, to help “form the foundation for the strategy to improve better connectivity in the rural and remote areas of the region.”

Noting that connectivity challenges exist in certain areas of the regional district, the TNRD will also mail out a paper version of the survey if people contact the Community Services administration at 1-877-377-8673. Completed paper versions can be mailed back to the TNRD in self-addressed stamped envelopes that come with the survey package.

The survey deadline for completion is on Oct. 5.

