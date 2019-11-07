Quilters Lorna Wiebe (right) and Shelley Theriault (centre) drew the raffle winners and presented the first prize quilt to LA member Kerrie LeGrand (left). Diana Forster photo.

Fire department urges clear display of house numbers

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

Over eighty guests attended Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) Ladies Auxiliary’s Fall Dinner/Dance on Oct. 19.

Clarence Patterson, whose wife Debbie provided the delicious dinner buns, won the door prize.

The raffle draw was a historic occasion with the first prize quilt going to the LA’s own Kerrie LeGrand. The log bed frame from Ken Swaffield went to Surrey’s Bev Hall; while Melanie Boscariol of Mission won the afghan created by Debbie Patterson.

History was further made when Bridge Lake’s Jeanne Pittet won both the pressure washer and the birdhouse handcrafted by the LA’s Lorelei Jones.

House numbers

DLDVFD needs residents to post their street addresses effectively. House numbers should be at the end of the drive, clearly visible to passing Emergency Response Personnel (ERP.)

Three October mid-night callouts found house numbers to be either “invisible” or not there, causing difficulty for ERP to locate required addresses, especially on Womack.

Standard 8” by 18” aluminum plates are available from Heritage Signworks (250-395-2950). Black numbers on white plates cost: $26.50, one-sided; $34.50 two-sided. A smaller 5” by 12” plate is also available.

DLDVFD urges all residents to co-operate as if it were their life or property in jeopardy.

Remembrance Day

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre. Bring a chair if you wish to sit. Refreshments to follow.

Congratulations

Belated birthday wishes go to Genevieve Amy, Alyce Matthews, Marion Mickelsen, Diana Souther, Nicole Weston and Monty Furber. Congratulations to Sharon and Dan Stewart for their 33rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 1.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– The Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

– Jam Session at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

– Community Quilting at the ICC is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

– The last Ladies Night at the MSCEC until 2020 is at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14.

– The Bridge Lake Fair annual general meeting is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Carroll residence.

– The Community Night Dinner/Dance at the ICC is on Nov. 23. Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for kids over 12 and the younger ones free. Pre-reservation/payment required.

