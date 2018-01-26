Fire Department to hold special meeting

Victor Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

By Victor Popiel

The 70 Mile House VFD will hold a public meeting on Feb. 28 to discuss the ongoing water supply problem.

They need a good, reliable, and adequate supply of water for firefighting. The VFD wants to hear from residents who have ideas to solve the problem.

Another decision must be made regarding the fire hall itself. Currently, the VFD cannot obtain newer vehicles as they will not go through the existing door, and the doors cannot be enlarged. This will also be discussed at the meeting. The meeting will be held at the fire hall on Willow Drive at 10 a.m.

Elsie returns home

After spending some time in Kamloops Hospital, Elsie Trottier has recovered and is back home in Clinton.

Get well soon

Marlene Rosendahl has been admitted to 100 Mile Hospital.

She has been a dedicated volunteer at SMAC for many years. We all wish her a speedy recovery.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola temporary library van will be at the 70 Mile Community Hall on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

