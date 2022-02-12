Fire department collects milk jugs for cash

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department now accepting milk containers for recycling. Folks are asked to rinse the containers out thoroughly before dropping them off at the fire hall. (Ken Alexander photo).

Area residents can now drop off plastic milk jugs as well as containers for plant-based milk substitutes – oat, soy and almond – at the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Hall.

However, they must be thoroughly rinsed prior to drop off.

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Roger Graham said the hall plans to recycle the containers to collect the 10-cent deposit – the same as they get for glass containers – for the hall. The new deposit system came into effect on Feb. 1.

“That will add up pretty fast,” he said.

Containers for infant formula, coffee cream, whipping cream and yogurt will not be accepted at the hall but they can still go in the recycling bin.

Garage sales cancelled

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary won’t be holding any more garage sales.

As a result, residents – both full and part-time – are asked to stop dropping off items at the fire hall because they take up too much space and it’s too time-consuming for firefighters to gather the items and haul them to the 70 Mile House Eco-Depot for disposal.

Instead, the auxiliary is planning to hold an Open House at the fire hall, with FireSmart, home sprinkler and cattle fence maintenance booths. Hotdogs, pop and coffee will be for sale.

The local FireSmart crew would like to talk to property owners about the new FireSmart Neighbourhood Program they are working on.

Bravo FireSmart Neighbourhood Champion Kathy Traynor will be at the Fire Hall, along with me and Bob Bell, the Local FireSmart representatives, to answer questions and share information on the new FireSmart Neighbourhood program, which will help make properties, homes and cabins more fire resilient from wildfires that pass our way.

