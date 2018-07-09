Fire danger rating sign for Lac la Hache

Happy Canada Day – what a wet drizzly one too! Speaking of wet days we have a few more days scheduled, I am thankful that the severe thunderstorm warning for yesterday was not as bad as I feared it could be.

Fire danger sign

I hope that by now everyone has noticed the new forest fire danger sign at the Community Hall. The BC Wildfire Service contacted fire chief Terry Murphy to take delivery of the sign.

After cruising the highway from one end of the lake to the other fire chief Terry Murphy decided the best place for the sign would be in the 60 km zone in the most visible spot he could find.

Terry approached the Lac La Hache Community Club for permission to hang it under their sign and it was approved by a unanimous decision.

The downtown Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department will be responsible for maintaining the sign and for changing the status as required.

Horse event

The weekend of June 23 and 24 was a beehive of activity at the Monical Ranch with the grounds filled with vehicles towing horse trailers. There were many riders and horses present from all over B.C and Alberta.

The competition consisted of many different levels of skills, with both the riders and horses being judged. It was a special cutting horse event where the participants could double their points if they secured a winning spot as well as a fundraiser with any proceeds going to the BCCHA Youth Development Fund.

The next scheduled event will be held August 4 and 5 at the Monical Ranch.

School’s out

The school year is now officially over as of June 28.

The students celebrated the end of the school year with a barbecue on Wednesday, June 27.

Food was plentiful with a great variety of salads, hamburgers, hot dogs and even some Chinese Food! The students entertained their parents with a special song composed by the music teacher Mr. Bennett.

I personally know some of the students who received awards – Lily Henderson received two, the Debz Angel Memorial award and the intermediate academic award, Marcus Lisoway the primary academic award and finally Akira Logan who was chosen to win the award sponsored by the Lac La Hache Community Club.

It appears that there will be a few changes next fall when school resumes as several of the teachers have left, and hopefully, we will have new ones replacing them.

Kitchen help

On a final note, bingo is doing well but we need some help. Is there anyone out there who is willing to help out in the kitchen for a few hours on Wednesday nights?

We definitely need help in the first two weeks of July and the first two weeks of August. I hope we find that special someone, we really need you!