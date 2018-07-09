Lac la Hache VFD fire chief Terry Murphy shows off the new fire danger rating sign in Lac la Hache. Barbara Hansen photo.

Fire danger rating sign for Lac la Hache

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

Happy Canada Day – what a wet drizzly one too! Speaking of wet days we have a few more days scheduled, I am thankful that the severe thunderstorm warning for yesterday was not as bad as I feared it could be.

Fire danger sign

I hope that by now everyone has noticed the new forest fire danger sign at the Community Hall. The BC Wildfire Service contacted fire chief Terry Murphy to take delivery of the sign.

After cruising the highway from one end of the lake to the other fire chief Terry Murphy decided the best place for the sign would be in the 60 km zone in the most visible spot he could find.

Terry approached the Lac La Hache Community Club for permission to hang it under their sign and it was approved by a unanimous decision.

The downtown Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department will be responsible for maintaining the sign and for changing the status as required.

Horse event

The weekend of June 23 and 24 was a beehive of activity at the Monical Ranch with the grounds filled with vehicles towing horse trailers. There were many riders and horses present from all over B.C and Alberta.

The competition consisted of many different levels of skills, with both the riders and horses being judged. It was a special cutting horse event where the participants could double their points if they secured a winning spot as well as a fundraiser with any proceeds going to the BCCHA Youth Development Fund.

The next scheduled event will be held August 4 and 5 at the Monical Ranch.

School’s out

The school year is now officially over as of June 28.

The students celebrated the end of the school year with a barbecue on Wednesday, June 27.

Food was plentiful with a great variety of salads, hamburgers, hot dogs and even some Chinese Food! The students entertained their parents with a special song composed by the music teacher Mr. Bennett.

I personally know some of the students who received awards – Lily Henderson received two, the Debz Angel Memorial award and the intermediate academic award, Marcus Lisoway the primary academic award and finally Akira Logan who was chosen to win the award sponsored by the Lac La Hache Community Club.

It appears that there will be a few changes next fall when school resumes as several of the teachers have left, and hopefully, we will have new ones replacing them.

Kitchen help

On a final note, bingo is doing well but we need some help. Is there anyone out there who is willing to help out in the kitchen for a few hours on Wednesday nights?

We definitely need help in the first two weeks of July and the first two weeks of August. I hope we find that special someone, we really need you!

Previous story
100 Mile House PSO students awarded for exceptionally high marks
Next story
In your own backyard: rodeos make for some entertaining days

Just Posted

Do you think we need a taxi service in 100 Mile House?

Do you think we need a taxi service in 100 Mile House?… Continue reading

In your own backyard: rodeos make for some entertaining days

It was only my third rodeo and my first “serious” one so I was pretty excited.

Former 100 Mile House Wranglers player attends Winnipeg Jets training camp

Luke Santerno played for the Wranglers during the 2013-14 season, scoring 45 points in 47 games.

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): Summer jobs for students were scarce, according to… Continue reading

100 Mile House PSO students awarded for exceptionally high marks

‘We’re not talking just kind of low 80s … they’re right up there in the high 90s.’

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

Most Read