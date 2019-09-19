Fire at Corral Restaurant in results in mostly smoke and water damage

The 70 Mile Fire Department was called out at 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 13 to a fire at the Corral Restaurant. The damage was mostly smoke and water.

Community Hall

The 70 Mile Community Hall has received a grant to renovate the building. The work will include a new roof and heating system. Thanks to Sally Watson for obtaining the funding.

Carriage event

The final carriage driving competition of the season will be held Sept. 21 and 22 at the Huber Farm behind the 70 Mile Motel beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed, so if you are interested and available please call Marion Roman at 250-462-7468.

SMAC news

The gym is now empty and is available for events while the Community Hall is being renovated.

Coffee’s On

The program began again on Sept. 10 with 16 residents attending. The program runs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the SMAC gym. Come out to see what services are available.

VFD news

The doors of the fire hall were too low to allow the latest fire truck to be parked inside, but thanks to Aaron Burwell the necessary adjustments were made and the truck is inside.

The next general meeting will be held Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. Everyone is welcome.

Volunteer dinner

SMAC volunteers were treated to dinner at the Dusty Rose Pub on Aug. 31, and 18 volunteers attended.

Transfer station

The 70 Mile transfer station will begin operating on winter hours starting Oct. 1. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bookmobile

The TNRD bookmobile will be here on Sept. 27. It will be at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.