The Royal LePage pictures at the start of their 2018 Christmas food drive. (File photo)

Fill 100 Mile House and Interlakes Royal LePage offices with Christmas Spirit

Royal LePage is accepting donations ranging from toys to non-perishable foods for Christmas

Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty is once again having their annual Chrismas donation drive.

“The donations we see are; new toys, non-perishable food items, clothing, gift cards, gift certificates and personal hygiene products,” said Ron Kelly of Royal LePage.

Donations can be dropped off at their office next to Tim Hortons in 100 Mile House or the Interlakes Office at the Interlakes Service Centre.

“The donations generally come from the public at large, they start calling in early November to see if we are ready to accept donations yet. In addition, we do get some large donations of cash from some of our compatriots in the business; lawyers, home inspectors, notaries, etc., as well as our own realtors.”

RELATED: Local Christmas foodbank drive

According to Kelly, the staff uses these large cash donations to shop locally for donations and has found local stores quite co-operative in giving large discounts to allow those cash donations to provide more.

Kelly said the office usually fills to “overflowing” by Mid-December, which is when they call local charities such as Loaves and Fishes, the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre and so on. Those organizations then pick it up and divvy it out to those in need.

“We usually still get donations right up to Christmas Eve, which we hold over to the following year.”

Most Read