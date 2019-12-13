Few days left in CMHA raffle

There’s very little time left to get in on the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) South Cariboo branch’s raffle.

The draw will be held on Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. The first prize is three nights at Sun Peaks ($700 value), the second prize is $300 food vouncher and the third place is a cord of wood.

Kathie Cadrim, fundraising co-ordinator with CMHA, says it’s going good so far.

“We’re selling tickets. They’re available at Donex. They’re $20 so I comment that they’re $1 a day for 20 days. Most of the proceeds are going to Soup de Tour and to feed the homeless,” she says.

“This is a non-profit organization and we have to fundraise to make any money to provide these programs for people that are in need.”

