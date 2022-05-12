Festival competitors wow crowds

kate Neufeld closes her eyes as she plays Salut d’Amour on the violin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ginny Lou Alexander, president of the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society, smiles as she opens the Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chris Watkins joins his daughter Melody Watkins on stage to sing No Matter What from Beauty and the Beast.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Elementary School’s kindergarten glass recites in a Dark Dark Place at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. Edward Yang plays Pirates of the North Sea during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Amy Jordann plays Fantasia in D Minor K397 by Mozart at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Students from 100 Mile Elementary School’s Grade 2, 3 and 4 recite Mystere by N Leory during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shia Briggs plays Sneaky Sam for the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jack and the Beanstalk was the song Arlo Rich chose to play during the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Isabelle Barrick and Sophia Barrick play Por Una Cabeza together on stage at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emily Thain delighted the audience with her rendition of Getting Married Today at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ella Moenga performs Over the Rainbow. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Thibeault plays Dancing Ponies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Attendees of the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening watch Emma Donnelly play Prelude Op 28 No 15. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cecilya Yang plays Dave and the Duck at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Maielle Briggs retunes her guitar before playing Here Comes the Sun. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening Maielle Briggs played Here Comes the Sun on her guitar. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Claire Kreschukperforms Lover’s Curse at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Elementary School Grades 6 and 7 French Immersion students recite La Lievre et las tortue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Claire Kreschuk performs What Is This Feeling? from Wicked. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening Emily Thain performed What Is This Feeling? from Wicked. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ginny-Lou Alexander turns the page for Julia Siclari as she plays Pas de doux at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emma Donnely performs Sonata No 2 in G Minor on her violin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Claire Kreschuk performs Always a Bridesmaid at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening Amy Jordaan played her trombone.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts returned to the stage after a two-year hiatus, wrapping up Friday with awards to showcase local talents in piano, violin, guitar and vocals.

Festival president Ginny Lou-Alexander said it was great to have a festival again. While registration was down from previous years, she said the 114 students in the event at the 100 Mile Community Hall had a good experience.

“It makes me feel very happy that all these young people are learning music and enjoying it,” Alexander said. “I really think everyone should be participating in the festival in some way shape or form.”

Awards were given out throughout the night by community members after each successful performance.

Melody Watkins, who received two vocal awards as well as a bursary, said she couldn’t imagine life with music.

“It was really nice, in my grad year, being able to do it one last time. It’s been such a big part of my life and it was just really special,” Watkins, 17, said. “It’s always been an integral part of growing up because music is what shapes us and it definitely has for me.”

Watkins sang several times throughout the night, including with her father Chris, who joined her for a duet of No Matter What from Beauty and the Beast.

“I loved doing a duet with my daughter. It was her wish because it was her grad year that she did something with Dad and I obliged,” Chris said.

Chris said he’s thrilled with his daughter, who has exceeded all expectations. Her passion and talent was shared by all the competitors who performed that night, he added.

The following awards were presented:

VOCAL

Art Song, Heather Sherry Memorial Award: Melody Watkins.

Musical Theatre, Junior Roz Hooper Memorial: Claire Kreschuk.

Musical Theatre, Intermediate Award: Melody Watkins.

Vocal Ensemble, Sakura Award: Claire Kreschuk & Emily Thain.

100 Mile House Performing Arts Bursary: Melody Watkins.

Outstanding Vocal Achievement: Claire Kreschuk.

PIANO

JS Bach Intermediate/Senior Margaret Christie Award: Amy Jordaan.

Baroque Intermediate/Senior Priscilla White Memorial Award: Emma Yang and Grace Yang.

Romantic Intermediate/Senior Hildegarde Goertz Memorial Award: Emma Donnelly.

Classical Repertoire Intermediate/Senior Trudy Silverwood Award: Amy Jordaan.

Sonata Watkins Family Award: Isabelle Barrick.

Canadian Composer Joan Ireland Award: Joelle Kuyek

Twentieth Century Junior Kinasewich Family Award: Cecilya Yang.

Twentieth Century Intermediate/Senior: Julia Siclari.

Piano Ensemble Garth and Shirley Gibson-Bull Award: Isabelle Barrick and Sophia Barrick

SPEECH ARTS

Choral Speaking: 100 Mile Elementary School, Grades 2,3,4.

Readers Theatre: 100 Mile Elementary Grades 6,7.

INSTRUMENTAL

AWARDS

Beginner Solo 1: Peyton Kreschuk.

Junior Solo 1: Claire Kreschuk.

Junior Solo 2: Maielle Briggs.

Intermediate Solo 2: Emma Donnelly and Amy Jordaan.

Charles Cawdell Memorial Band Award: Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Senior Band.

Dennis Tupman & Ruth Tupman in Memoriam Award: Kate Neufeld.

Outstanding Instrumental Achievement: Emma Donnelly.

Dennis Tupman & Ruth Tupman in Memoriam Bursary: Amy Jordaan.

Adjudicator’s Awards were given to Shia Briggs, Claire Kreschuk, Ellah Moenga, Arlo Rich, Mackenzie Thibeault, Toran Todd, Edward Yang, 100 Mile Elementary Kindergarten, 100 Mile Elementary Grades 1 and 2, Emily Thain and Melody Watkins & Chris Watkins.

Several competitors were also nominated for the provincial festival, including Melody Watkins, Claire Kreschuk, Emily Thain, Emma Yang, Grace Yang, Emma Donnelly, Amy Jordaan, Joelle Kuyek and Kate Neufeld.



