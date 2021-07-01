Farmers market temporarily moving to Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre parking lot

The market will also be holding a collection for a vendor who lost his farm in the Lytton fire

The South Cariboo Farmers Market has found a temporary home amidst the wildfires at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre’s parking lot.

With the South Cariboo Rec Centre currently being used by the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Support Services to accommodate evacuees from Deka Lake, the market is unable to take place as scheduled. Members of the board including market manager Amanda Patterson jumped into action to find a new venue.

“The CFEC offered us their parking lot for the afternoon. We’ll be set up there as a food-only market, that way we can ensure the coupon program recipients still get their coupons and food that is needed. (We also want) to support the farmers in the area who have already harvested their crops and need a location to sell it at,” Patterson said.

Unless something changes, Patterson said the market will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. as usual on Friday. She encourages the community to come out to support the local vendors if they’re able to.

Patterson said they will also be holding a collection for Jim the Fruit Guy, one of their vendors, who lost his entire farm in the Lytton fire. While he’s safe, Patterson said they want to fundraise to help him and his family. Online donations will also be accepted through their Facebook page and email.

“We want to offer our prayers up to everyone being affected by fires right now throughout our entire community. We have vendors driving up through fires, so long as the highways don’t close down because they’re committed to bringing food to our community.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House