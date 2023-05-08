Farmers’ market returns to 100 Mile next week

Rob Diether, the acting chairperson of the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market, is looking forward to returning downtown this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market makes its return to Birch Avenue on Friday, May 12.

Rob Diether, the market’s acting chairperson, said that after two years at the South Cariboo Rec Centre he is glad they’re back in the centre of town. It’s a move Diether said both the market’s vendors and the broader community have welcomed.

“I have been just overwhelmed by the number of people telling us they’re happy to see us back in the community right downtown,” Diether said. “We’re happy to be here. I think the market should really be in the heart of the community, and it’s great for tourism too.”

As in previous years, Diether said the market will be set up in front of and around the 100 Mile Community Hall. Barring any unforeseen issues he said they will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday until the season’s end in October.

This year Diether said they expect around 25 vendors to attend the market throughout the season. Access to the 100 Mile Community Hall will make the market more friendly to artists, which should attract more than in previous years.

“People will find all sorts of interesting things there,” Diether said. “There will be food to eat, fresh produce, and a good smattering of handcrafted items. Everything sold at the market has to be grown, baked or made by the vendors themselves, that’s the golden rule.

“We will have music there as often as we can, so if there are any musicians who would like to get in touch with us they would be most welcome to do so.”

Something new this year is that the market will be hosting the 100 Mile Repair Café. Diether said the organizers are excited to be setting up a table every week, and he looks forward to seeing how many people utilize it.

As a member of the B.C. Association of Farmers Markets, Diether said they participate in their Nutrition Coupon program. Community members in need can sign up for the program at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre to get coupons they can use to buy food from the market’s vendors.

“It has been a tremendous success and it’s been a good help to those people who might not otherwise be able to get produce there, but it’s also been good for the farmers and growers who have been participating. It’s really a win-win.”

Diether said anyone looking for additional information, or who would like to take part in the market, is invited to reach out to them at info@southcariboofarmersmarket.org.

“We always say come and meet your friends at the farmers’ market. It’s a good way for people who are new to town to meet other people,” Diether said.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

