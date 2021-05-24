Farmers’ market promotes literacy with addition of bookshelf

Books for kids of all ages available for free throughout summer

A new addition to the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market is aiming to get books into the hands of local children.

The Bright Red Bookshelf – an initiative of Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy – will be on hand at each Friday market for parents and young ones to take home a book for free.

“Last year, we collaborated with the StoryWalk, offering children a farmers’ market treat once they completed the book,” said market manager Amanda Patterson. “This year, with the new location it changed our closeness to the walk, but literacy is still a valuable part of the community, so when CCPL offered to have 50 books available for free each week, I welcomed the addition.”

The bookshelf had previously been located inside the South Cariboo Rec Centre, according to CCPL’s Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, but will now be on display in the manager’s tent at each week’s market.

“It will be stocked every Friday with free books for babies to pre-teens to be distributed at the farmers’ market in its new location,” Vance-Lundsbye said. “Parents can help their child choose a book to take home and read together.”

Donations of books for children and youth that are in good condition will also be accepted, Vance-Lundsbye added, noting they can be placed in the bottom drawer of the shelf.

To find out more about the Bright Red Bookshelf program, visit www.caribooliteracy.com





