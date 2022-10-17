Farmers Market ends on a high note

David Liang of People Power Farm had plenty of onions for the last South Cariboo Farmers Market of the season. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press) Mila Francisco (left), Ellie Roy and Ary Roy delighted in checking out jewelery made by Sharon Meyer of Therapeutic Magnetics at the last South Cariboo Farmers Market last month. Mila Francisco (left), Ellie Roy and Ary Roy delighted in checking out jewellery made by Sharon Meyer of Therapeutic Magnetics at the last South Cariboo Farmers Market last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Just under a dozen vendors turned out for the last South Cariboo Farmers Market last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carolyn Marks buys some onions from Rob Diether of CEEDS. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Despite a slow start, the South Cariboo Farmers Market enjoyed a successful season.

Market manager Will Love said they grew steadily throughout the summer in the South Cariboo Rec. Centre’s parking lot. In the end, they had around 24 different vendors attend and were blessed with co-operative weather almost every week.

“Everybody who was there came in with goodwill and we had a good vibe right off the bat,” Love said. “We were able to set up a party-like atmosphere and everyone was able to have a good time.”

Love said not even the resurfacing of the parking lot in August disrupted the market. Bree Contracting went out of its way to accommodate them and didn’t work on Fridays which he said was appreciated.

The one-time paving forced them to relocate, Love said, they returned to their old location outside the 100 Mile Community Hall. That market was particularly successful and he said many of the vendors expressed a desire to return there next season.

The community hall recently was acquired by the District of 100 Mile House who plans to renovate it in the near future. Love said market management will approach them this winter to secure the venue. He noted that Josh Dickerson and the staff of the South Cariboo Rec Centre has been very co-operative and welcoming over the last two years but he believes downtown is the best location.

“I want us downtown. The indication I’ve received from just about everyone I’ve talked with is that everybody wants it downtown,” Love said.



