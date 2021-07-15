Farmers market cancelled due to the Flat Lake wildfire

The market will not take place on Friday, July 16

Big Bar Ranch will be operating out of Jackson’s Social Club and Brewhouse parking lot on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in lieu of the full market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The South Cariboo Farmer’s Market is choosing “safety over sales” and cancelling Friday’s market in light of the Flat Lake wildfire.

Market manager Amanda Patterson said the decision was made Wednesday, July 14 following evacuation alerts for Horse Lake, Sheridan Lake and 100 Mile House. The Flat Lake fire is currently estimated to be 8,725 hectares in size and is moving towards Highway 97, prompting an evacuation order for parts of Lone Butte.

“The market has been closely monitoring the fire situation in our district. With the district going on alert we chose to cancel the market this week to avoid congestion on the roads and keep people from worrying about having their stuff ready for the market when they should be focusing on home matters,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the market was looking forward to returning to the South Cariboo Rec Centre after temporarily being held at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre for the past two weeks.

To ensure that members of their coupon program still get food, Big Bar Ranch will set up in the parking lot of Jackson’s Social Club and Brewhouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

“We’re trying to cover all our bases and keep everyone safe but also fed,” Patterson said. “Safety over sales, that’s my concern right now.”

She said they will reassess next week. On behalf of the market, she also offered thanks to the firefighters working to save the local community.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile Housebcwildfire