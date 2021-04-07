Fans driven to support 100 Mile House Wranglers

The Easter Bunny joins Ken Fryer, bacl left, in offering treats to Sylvia Price, Brenda Heine and Josie Sanford, who participated on foot in the 100 Mile House Wranglers drive-thru barbecue fundraiser at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday, April 3. Ken Fryer offers a woman some chips as she waits for her burger Saturday at the 100 Mile House Wranglers drive-thru barbecue fundraiser at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Kelly Sinoski photo-100 Mile Free Press). There was a long line-up for burgers but the volunteers delivered, raising $2,650 for the 100 Mile Wranglers. (Kelly Sinoski photos-100 Mile Free Press). Sylvia Price, Brenda Heine and Josie Sanford participate on foot in the 100 Mile House Wranglers drive-thru barbecue fundraiser at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday, April 3. (Kelly Sinoski photo-100 Mile Free Press). The Easter Bunny made an appearance at the 100 Mile House Wranglers barbecue fundraiser Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo-100 Mile Free Press). Former MLA Donna Barnett prepares burgers for volunteers to serve to drive-thru customers outside the South Cariboo Rec Centre on April 3. The 100 Mile House Wranglers raised $2,650 in its drive-thru barbecue fundraiser at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday, April 3. (Kelly Sinoski photo-100 Mile Free Press). The Easter Bunny made an appearance at a drive-thru fundraiser for the 100 Mile Wranglers, offering sweet treats to team supporters.

100 Mile Wranglers fans turned out in droves Saturday for a drive-thru BBQ fundraiser, scoring $2,650 for the local club.

The event, held at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, was the first drive-thru of the year for the hockey team, which hopes to resume play this fall after sitting on the sidelines all season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruce Madu, a director on the Wranglers’ board, said a lot of the participants who came out Saturday were Wrangler season ticket holders. “They’re all just dying for hockey,” he said.

Lorne Doerkson, the MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin who was responsible for flipping the burgers, said the turnout was amazing.

“I know it’s challenging times but that’s what constitutes an outing these days,” he said. “We saw around 200 people and they gave very kindly.”

