Family Literacy Day: StoryWalk adventure in Horsefly

Carla Bullinger

Special to the Free Press

Tucked away, at the end of the Horsefly River parking lot, is the trailhead leading to the spawning channel. And along that trail you’ll find a number of kiosks, each containing a page of a story that slowly reveals itself as you wander from one kiosk to the next.

If you’re a resident in Horsefly, you know there’s a StoryWalk and where to find it. But in an effort to help everyone who comes down to the river to be able to find it and enjoy it, there are now some clues to help locate the trailhead: two big beautiful signs!

The StoryWalk was installed in June, and new stories are posted every week or so. It provides a chance for children, parents and caregivers to take part in some physical literacy while enjoying the great outdoors.

Frank Wijma, president of the Horsefly Board of Trade, said the StoryWalk instalment is a great addition to the river trail and a benefit to the community.

“People of all ages walk that trail and enjoy the stories. The stories are changed often and are current to the seasons and events in the Community,” Wijma said.

As weather permits through the winter months, new stories will be posted as regularly as possible.

StoryWalk is a collaborative effort of Cariboo Chilcotin Partner for Literacy (CCPL), Horsefly River Round Table, and the Horsefly Board of Trade.

Other StoryWalk installations can be found in Alexis Creek, Kiwanis Park in Williams Lake and Parkside Art Gallery in 100 Mile House. Visit the CCPL Facebook page to stay up-to-date with the current StoryWalk titles.

