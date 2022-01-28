Marie-Eve Boucher Gauthier (left) has come full circle with CCPL, starting as a learner and now volunteering as a tutor with the help of Sarah Balitsky (right). (Submitted photo)

Marie-Eve Boucher Gauthier (left) has come full circle with CCPL, starting as a learner and now volunteering as a tutor with the help of Sarah Balitsky (right). (Submitted photo)

Family Literacy Day: CCPL tutor pays it forward

Volunteer comes full circle

Sarah Balitsky

Special to the 100 Mile Free Press

I met Marie-Eve Boucher Gauthier when she relocated from Quebec to Williams Lake in April 2019. As I was getting to know her, she expressed an interest in upgrading and achieving her high school Diploma. I referred her to our organization, Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) where I have been working as a facilitator/tutor since 2014. Marie-Eve started one-on-one tutoring sessions with a volunteer tutor in the fall of 2019.

Through our Partner Assisted Learning (PAL) program, we offer flexible scheduling with tutors that take the time to explain things and show different methods geared to individual learning styles. Marie-Eve said this was one of several aspects she enjoyed, as well as the one-on-one instruction. So far, she has completed Math 11 and is working on English, Active Living, Entrepreneurship, Child Development and Caregiving courses.

What’s notable about Marie-Eve’s journey with CCPL is that she is now volunteering as a tutor in our One-on-One Technology Class. When I asked her what interested her to be a volunteer for PAL, she said: “To return the favour, pay it forward.” She was looking for a way to give back to our community that allowed her to continue with schoolwork and other activities and said she really enjoys helping others and engaging socially.

Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy office in Williams Lake is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays until 3 p.m. We can be reached at (250) 392-7833. During those hours we will be happy to receive your call. You can also leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer. The One on One Technology Class is held Thursdays from 1-2:30 p.m. and is by appointment only.

Sarah Balitsky is the Partner Assisted Learning Facilitor with Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

