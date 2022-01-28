Family Literacy Day: Be a Horton for literacy in the Cariboo-Chilcotin

A Horton is a curious person. A Horton is a talker. A Horton is a volunteer

Angelika Sellick

Angelika Sellick

Angelika Sellick

Special to the 100 Mile Free Press

In the story Horton Hears a Who by Dr. Seuss, a sincere elephant named Horton heroically helps the small community of Whoville – residing on a speck of dust perched on a purple clover flower – to make their presence known to the world around them. With Horton’s support, the Whoville’s cry of “We are Here! We are Here! We are here!” is finally heard and celebrated.

Being part of a small literacy organization can sometimes feel a bit like being a resident of Whoville. Some folks have never heard of us, while others may know we exist but aren’t exactly sure where we’re located. And those who do know about us might not fully understand all that we offer.

That’s why small organizations like Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy need some Hortons in their corner. A Horton is someone who steps through our door and asks: “I saw your sign outside. I’ve never heard of you before. What do you do?”

Or, a Horton is someone who speaks up and lets others know: “Hey, there’s this place that might be able to help you with (reading/English/making a budget/filling out a form/doing a high school upgrade course/using your cellphone). You should check them out!” Perhaps a Horton is also someone who reaches out and asks: “Do you need any volunteers?”

So, from my ‘Whoville’ perspective, a Horton is a community member. A Horton is a curious person. A Horton is a talker. A Horton is a volunteer. I’d like to think that we can all be Hortons who work together in small ways to help get the word out about literacy support for adults and families in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and the surrounding areas.

Angelika Sellick is a Partner Assisted Learning Coordinator with the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy

:

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Family Literacy Day: CCPL online book club explores neurodivergence

Just Posted

The classic Dr. Seuss book, Horton Hears a Who, tells the story of an elephant who helps the community of Whoville (Submitted photo)
Family Literacy Day: Be a Horton for literacy in the Cariboo-Chilcotin

Brenda Vallee (left) and Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye host one of CCPL’s online book club live stream discussions. (Submitted photo)
Family Literacy Day: CCPL online book club explores neurodivergence

The Bright Red Bookshelf - with free, gently used books - can be spotted around 100 Mile House year-round. (Submitted photo)
Family Literacy Day: No book left behind thanks to the bright red bookshelf

Numbers of active firefighters in the Cariboo Regional District before and after the vaccine mandate came into effect. (CRD)
CRD releases firefighter numbers before, after vaccine policy