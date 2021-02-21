Family fun day at 100 Mile Nordics

Winter Willie has a deep discussion with Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photos - 100 Mile Free Press).Winter Willie has a deep discussion with Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photos - 100 Mile Free Press).
Rowan Hermiston, back, laughs as her brother Archer gives Winter Willie a poke to make sure he’s real.Rowan Hermiston, back, laughs as her brother Archer gives Winter Willie a poke to make sure he’s real.
Charlie Murray stakes out his allotted bubble to watch the mascot races. Charlie was among the youth participating in the Nordics’ skills development program. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Charlie Murray stakes out his allotted bubble to watch the mascot races. Charlie was among the youth participating in the Nordics’ skills development program. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Karl Lundsbye stays within his allotted bubble ahead of the mascot races at the Nordic ski trails at 99 Mile Sunday. The races were held after the lessons wrapped for the Nordics’ skills development. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press).Karl Lundsbye stays within his allotted bubble ahead of the mascot races at the Nordic ski trails at 99 Mile Sunday. The races were held after the lessons wrapped for the Nordics’ skills development. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press).
Winter Willie and Foxy Moonbeam were neck and neck at the 100 Mile Nordics’ mascot race Sunday.Winter Willie and Foxy Moonbeam were neck and neck at the 100 Mile Nordics’ mascot race Sunday.
Archer Hermiston, left, and his sister Rowan, keep their distance as they wait for the mascot races at the 100 Mile Nordics’ stadium. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Archer Hermiston, left, and his sister Rowan, keep their distance as they wait for the mascot races at the 100 Mile Nordics’ stadium. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Reid Parchomchuk, front, and Erik Lundsbye check out the race track ahead of the mascot races at the Nordics’ stadium. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Reid Parchomchuk, front, and Erik Lundsbye check out the race track ahead of the mascot races at the Nordics’ stadium. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Bonhomme de Neige was the big winner at a 100 Mile Nordics’ mascot race Sunday.

The mascot beat out Bullwinkle, Foxy Moonbeam and Winter Willy in the race, held in the Nordics’ stadium over the Family Day weekend. Youth from the Nordics’ skills development program, who had just finished their weekly cross-country lesson, had the chance to watch the mascots in action.

Most Read