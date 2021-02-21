Family fun day at 100 Mile Nordics

Bonhomme de Neige takes an early lead over Bullwinkle in the mascot race Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Winter Willie has a deep discussion with Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photos - 100 Mile Free Press).

Bonhomme de Neige is ahead in the race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Rowan Hermiston, back, laughs as her brother Archer gives Winter Willie a poke to make sure he’s real.

Avery Jonasson, 8, waits for the mascot races to start at the Nordics ski trail. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press). Avery Jonasson, 8, waits for the mascot races to start at the Nordics ski trail. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press).

Charlie Murray stakes out his allotted bubble to watch the mascot races. Charlie was among the youth participating in the Nordics’ skills development program. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Karl Lundsbye stays within his allotted bubble ahead of the mascot races at the Nordic ski trails at 99 Mile Sunday. The races were held after the lessons wrapped for the Nordics’ skills development. (Kelly Sinoski - 100 Mile Free Press).

Kurt Lundsbye takes a rest after a tumble at the Nordic ski trails Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

‘Thing 1’ chats with Bonhomme de Neige ahead of the race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Winter Willie has space to kick and glide on his return to the start line. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Bullwinkle had trouble staying up on his skis. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Winter Willie and Foxy Moonbeam were neck and neck at the 100 Mile Nordics’ mascot race Sunday.

Archer Hermiston, left, and his sister Rowan, keep their distance as they wait for the mascot races at the 100 Mile Nordics’ stadium. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Reid Parchomchuk, front, and Erik Lundsbye check out the race track ahead of the mascot races at the Nordics’ stadium. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).