Julie Philip getting ready for her artwork on the last skating day on March 14. Britanny Wasstrom photos.

Family Dance coming up in Lac la Hache

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

Finally, spring has sprung! It is so nice to see the beautiful blue sky and to have temperatures quite a bit warmer. I am sure all the students will enjoy that as they are off on spring break now and will be until the end of the month.

Lac la Hache Elementary

Fundraising is such a big part of our lives here in Lac la Hache, for the adults and the children. The students at the school have an ongoing bottle drive to help raise funds for their field trips and various other things.

On April 5 there is not only a family dance at the Elementary School but a cake auction as well. Everyone is welcome, doors will open at 5:30 p.m., the concession will be open, the cake auction will be held at 6 and a 50/50 draw will be held. The dance will last until 8 p.m. and there will be a live DJ present. Entry fees are very reasonable at $2 per person or $5 per family or even a donation of bottles.

The Parents Advisory Committee is kept hopping staying on top of all the wants and needs for the students. Currently, they are looking for sponsors for the new school team jerseys and donations for four foot long logs (preferably debarked) for an outdoor school classroom. A work bee has been scheduled for April 27 for the outdoor classroom area. Plans are also in the works for an end of the school year trip and the services of a qualified lifeguard will be required on June 20 and 21.

Arena

This year the arena has also had a good run at keeping fairly busy with hockey, ice rentals, tournaments and skating sessions for the elementary school. This last week of ice on at the Rolf Zeis arena has been a fun one. Not only did the school students have their last session of skating but an opportunity to show off their artwork by painting on the ice. The teen hockey drop-ins also had their windup pizza party on Thursday. Bev Fry has done a superb job coaching these teens and had the pleasure of having Brooke Yano, a member of the original LLH Hornets drop in.

Now the fun part starts for the volunteers in getting the ice off at the arena, it always takes a while but this year the weather looks like it will be cooperating and that will be a great help. Several different clubs have approached us wanting to use the arena during the summertime, stay tuned for details of that a little later on.

Thrift Store

Several of the volunteers have been busy working at the Thrift Store getting it ready for an April opening. Stay tuned as the exact date is not known at this time.

Coming up

We have a couple of projects in mind to spiff up our community; lets see if you can spot them as they are happening!

Welcome

Lastly a huge welcome to our newest community member, Odessa Mei Philip – proud parents are Heather Mereniuk and Sheldon Philip.

 

Area for the outdoor classroom at Lac la Hache Elementary School.

