Family celebration well attended despite cold

By Al Jones

The First Day Family Celebration held on Jan. 1, at the Lone Butte Community Hall was well attended in spite of the cold weather.

Eric Cameron with his team of horses, Annie and June, gave free sleigh rides around the arena until 5 p.m.

The team was then loaded and departed before the fireworks began at about 5:30 p.m.

There was a large bonfire outside where folks gathered, kept warm on one side, and talked.

In the Community Hall was the always popular Bouncy Castle and treats and refreshments.

The Lone Butte volunteer firefighters supervised both the bonfire and the fireworks.

Everyone had a good time and we hope to see it again next year.

This event, as well as Lone Butte Rocks, Christmas and the Senior’s Dinner, Easter and Halloween are possible because of a BC Gaming grant.

Please remember to attend the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), tomorrow night, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

Continued funding for these events requires lots of community support at the AGM.

This year, the Senior’s Tea/Luncheon will be on Feb. 11.

For the third year in a row, the Cariboo Ramblers will be performing at the Community Hall and will be playing many old time favourites.

Call Mary at 250-395-1994 as there are only 70 free tickets available for this event.