Addilyn Ratcliff is organizing Blue Sky’s Autism Acceptance Day this Saturday at the 100 Mile Outdoor Skating Rink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Families invited to Autism Acceptance Day

Blue Sky’s Autism Services is hosting their seventh annual acceptance day this weekend

Blue Sky’s Autism Services is organizing its seventh annual Autism Acceptance Day this Saturday, April 15.

Addilyn Ratcliff, Blue Sky’s program coordinator, said it will be hosted at the 100 Mile Outdoor Rink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a chance for families of children with and without autism to meet up, enjoy some games and learn more about how they can support their children.

“Children with autism and those without can bring their families and friends to feel a place of inclusion,” Ratcliff said. “There are going to be a lot of fun activities for the kids to do and we are really hoping the whole community will come out, support these families and see how great these kids are.”

Ratcliff said this year they are bringing back a walk through the community during the event. Around 12:30 p.m. they plan to do a short walk around the area with everyone who is there so the community can see the children.

“Last year we had close to 75 people come through, so it would be wonderful if we could have that many or more.”

In and around the rink, Ratcliff said they’ll have information on autism, face painting, sensory guessing games, a story walk, yoga, a bubble machine, arts and crafts stations and snacks courtesy of FreshCo and Save-On-Foods.

Raising awareness and acceptance of children with autism is an important part of what Blue Sky’s does. Ratcliff said they currently serve 25 different families throughout the year and she expects that number to keep growing.

“We want to be there for the families and anyone who needs us. We just want to help these kids feel included and a part of this community. That brings a lot of happiness to me,” Ratcliff said. “Come meet the staff, see how much fun the kids can have and be prepared to have a good time.”


100 Mile House

