Exquisite Florals closing after 20 years

For the last 20 years Dot Verboom and Eddi Bjornson have worked together to run Exquisite Florals. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After 20 years of serving the community, Exquisite Florals is shutting its doors at the end of this month.

Throughout those two decades, Eddi Bjornson has worked at the shop, first as a florist and later as its owner. Getting the chance to know the community and help out her customers has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

“I love being creative and I love the interaction with the people,” Bjornson, 59, said. “You’re busy with weddings, funerals and grad every day. I always hope I’m helping them on whatever journey they’re on.”

Exquisite Florals was originally founded by Bjornson’s childhood friend Colette Vincent, who convinced her to come help her out. At the time a stay-at-home mom, Bjornson agreed on the condition she would just be working the front.

That Christmas, however, they got busy and Vincent had her cutting flowers and putting together floral displays in the back. The next month she convinced Bjornson to become her apprentice and train to be a florist.

“That’s how it came about, she just conned me into it,” Bjornson said with a laugh.

Within a few months of joining, Bjornson got her mother Dot Verboom involved in the business as their delivery driver. Verboom said working for the shop was a way to keep busy after retiring from a 27-year career at Ainsworth Lumber.

“I enjoy delivering, I really do. I’ve got to see a lot of the countryside and gone into different subdivisions in the South Cariboo I never knew existed,” Verboom, 85, said. “I like meeting the people. Mostly it’s happy occasions but there are some sad occasions (like funerals) so you don’t go out there all bubbly. Some of the people I will know, so it’s heart-wrenching, but I find it very rewarding.”

In all her years of deliveries, Verboom said she only ever got lost once as she drove across the South Cariboo from Clinton to Lac La Hache. One winter she was driving out to do a delivery on Helena Lake and while driving down a logging road she got stuck. Thankfully she had cell service and the clients she was driving to were able to come pull her out of the ditch.

“I still get bugged about it ‘Oh did you get lost again this winter?’” Verboom said. “I wouldn’t say I was really lost, I knew where I was, I just got stuck.”

When Vincent looked to retire 12 years ago Bjornson bought the floral shop and kept it running with Verboom’s help. Together the two took on ordering flowers, rehydrating them, and cutting them for bouquets and displays. Depending on how many boxes of dry-packed flowers they get, the mother/daughter duo can spend hours together preparing flowers, especially during holidays.

Bjornson said she has compiled a book keeping track of all the flowers they’ve bought for various holidays and how they’ve sold from year to year. Based on those numbers she has been able to tailor the business to the changing needs and tastes of the community.

“One year if something doesn’t sell we’ll bring something new in. It’s a bit of a guessing game week to week,” Bjornson said. “People have different opinions on what they want. For grad, we’ve figured out over the years that orchids and roses are a very big thing.”

Over the years the two have shared a lot of laughs together at the shop; Bjornson notes that their neighbours would mention they could often hear them. Verboom said that everyone who walked through the door had a story to tell.

Bjornson is closing the shop because after over 50 years of living in 100 Mile House, she is moving away. Her husband’s parents have invited them to semi-retire on Lasquti Island to help them run their mussel farm.

After failing to find a successor to take over the business Bjornson made the bittersweet decision to hand in the keys on April 29. Currently, she is selling giftware and the store’s fixtures for up to 50 per cent off, and she encourages people to come by the store for cheap deals.

“My customers are the most loyal and faithful customers, they made it worthwhile,” Bjornson said. “You have to be as loyal to your customers as they are to you. It wasn’t a job, really, it was a fun to place to be.”



When Eddi Bjornson originally started working at Exquisite Florals she never imagined she’d become a florist, much less own the flower shop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

